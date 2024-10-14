Jennifer Lopez's Stylist Once Claimed Ex Marc Anthony Was 'Toxic' and 'Controlling': "In the Early Days..."

Jennifer Lopez got married to Ben Affleck after spending almost a decade apart from him. The two are one of the many golden couples in Hollywood and always seem to have that romantic spark in them whenever they’re spotted in public. Before Affleck, she dated several A-listers in the entertainment industry, such as Diddy, Cris Judd Ojani Noa, Ron Gaiella, Marc Anthony, and lastly, businessman Alex Rodriguez. Out of all these relationships [some of whom she ended up marrying or was almost engaged to], her marriage with Anthony was most noteworthy.

Back when they were a married couple, Anthony and Lopez were involved in an enigmatic romance with each other. This is why fans of theirs were in utter shock when they announced that they were amicably splitting from each other and had decided to get a divorce. Even though the statement they issued mentioned a ‘peaceful’ settlement between the two, it appears that there could have been so much more than met the eye. In an interview published by Glamour Magazine in 2011, Lopez’s stylist came forward with one major reason as to why the couple might’ve split: Anthony’s ‘toxic’ behavior. Phillip Bloch also mentioned being completely unfazed by the news of them splitting; he almost saw it coming.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

“This is not a surprise,” claimed Bloch. He went on to explain, “Marc is very controlling,” before adding that Lopez 'liked' that quality at the beginning because 'he stood up to her.' Bloch also recalled the time when the couple were in the ‘honeymoon phase’ of their relationship. “In the early days he was very much in love with her and she was with him,” commented the stylist.

Lopez’s stylist then went on to emphasize the time he knew that the two were genuinely having problems in their marriage. The cracks in their blissful marriage apparently began when Lopez’s mother had temporarily relocated to their stunning Long Island Mansion back in 2008. She was helping out with taking care of her twin children, Max and Emme, at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Ed Meyer, who was Lopez’s first husband’s close friend, also went on the record and said, “They also clashed when she learned he owed millions in unpaid taxes on the Long Island Estate." The Delola founder certainly had a troubling married life when it came to Anthony, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t get a happy ending. The Marry Me actress looked absolutely spellbound with her present Justice League actor-hubby Ben Affleck, something she has reiterated despite apparent trouble in paradise. In fact, the two even celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary and commemorated it with a heartwarming post for each other. Both of them simply poured out their affection in the captions of their post on their respective social media accounts.

This article was originally published on 09.08.23.