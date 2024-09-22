Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Had Warned Her About Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Resurfaced Video Reveals

Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's mother, was publicly sounding the alarm about Sean Diddy Combs almost ten years ago. A clip from Lopez's 2015 interview on The Wendy Williams Show emerged after the rapper and mogul's arrest on Tuesday, September 17. As reported by Newsweek, in the video, Williams told Lopez, "I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way."

Lopez, who dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001, tossed her head back in laughter at the thought of getting back together with her ex. The majority of the studio audience was in favor of the proposal, but Lopez singled out her mother, who was seated in the first row and had the complete opposite response. With a glance and a dismissive gesture, Guadalupe seemed to indicate that the relationship was over. The 2015 video shows Jennifer's mother making an angry gestural and shaking her head as the camera pans at her. She seemed to be saying 'no' to the prospect of her daughter getting back together with the rapper.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Following Combs's recent arrest on major sex trafficking and racketeering charges—a story that has rocked the entertainment world—this resurfaced video has taken on new significance. Federal officials in New York detained and indicted Diddy, and he is now in detention. As reported by AP News, his sexual crime enterprise allegedly began in 2008 and he ran it with impunity. The charges against Combs have been unsealed.

It paints him as the mastermind of a nefarious operation that smuggled sex, used forced labor, transported prostitutes over state lines, smuggled drugs, kidnapped, set fires, bribed, and obstructed justice. The indictment stated that in order 'to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,' he allegedly 'engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals,' which included physical assault.

Additionally, in a 2003 interview with Vibe Magazine, Lopez spoke out about her rocky relationship with Diddy. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Lopez said, "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin." Reports surfaced during Lopez and Combs' relationship that she would actively seek him out, even going so far as to knock on hotel room doors. She admitted, "I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen. I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night." Lopez also claimed that Diddy didn't believe her when she finally left him in February 2001 since they broke up so often. Lopez explained, "I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?"