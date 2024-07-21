Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Once Won BIG at the Casino: "I Knew Something Had Happened"

Interestingly, the mother of Jennifer Lopez, Guadalupe Rodríguez, once amassed a huge fortune after winning $2.4 million from the slot machines. Lopez recounted the moment she learned her mom had won an astonishing amount at the Borgata slot machine in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that took place in 2015.

As reported by The Irish Mirror, Lopez shared on the show, "I'm not a big gambler at all; my mother's a huge gambler. She won like $2.4 million on the slots - this was years ago, this was like 10 years ago." J Lo claimed that her mom seemed calm and collected as the whole thing unfolded over the phone. But the pop icon said she understood immediately that something big had transpired. Lopez recalled, "I just get a call and she's like really calm, which is not my mum."

Lopez further added, "She's like, 'Jennifer?'. I'm like, 'Ma?'. And she's like, 'Yes?' I knew something had happened. I said, 'Ma, what's wrong?' and she said, 'I won $2.4 million'. She started screaming at the top of her lungs. Crazy. And I was like, 'What?'. On the slots of all things. She described the whole moment, took forever, play by play: 'And then the seven came down but it passed.'" Fallon embellished that tale even further by telling Lopez that he had been to Atlantic City that same night and that he and his father also had a winning streak, although their prize was just $200. Still, they went to bed feeling elated.

As for Lopez, she's worth an estimated $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. But in recent times, there have been rumors that Lopez is prepared for a tough divorce battle with Ben Affleck, despite her great riches. Rodriguez, 78 years old, reportedly wants her daughter to end her relationship with Affleck and devote herself to her work and her twin daughters, Max and Emme, who are 16 years old. As reported by The Daily Mail, Lopez's mother told her daughter, "Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess."

The insider added, "She [Rodriguez] told her [Lopez] that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor. It's upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things."

The source further claimed, "He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for. Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree. They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career."