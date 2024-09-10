Jennifer Lopez Says 'I'm a Bad Picker' Amid Divorce Drama With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez who is currently mid-way through separation from Ben Affleck admitted that she's a "bad picker." During a gathering at the Toronto International Film Festival, the star was captured having a casual conversation with her co-star and actor Bobby Cannavale. The Grammy-nominated singer confessed during the after-party of the new film Unstoppable that she doesn't have the best taste in men.

In a short clip posted by The Hollywood Reporter on TikTok JLo can be heard repeatedly saying, "I’m a bad picker." However, the conversation is not completely audible due to the party enthusiasts in the video. Later she concluded while speaking to the Emmy-award-winning actor, "It is what it is," before turning to pose with him. Although the duo were speaking about relationships it cannot be confirmed if Lopez was mentioning her separation from the Oscar-award-winning actor, Affleck. Ever since the news of the power couple of Hollywood's separation came to light, the Dance Again hitmaker has been throwing shade at her now estranged husband.

In a recent post on her Instagram handle Lopez shared a post captioned, "Oh, it was summer." The carousel post also had a quote that said, "Everything is unfolding in divine order." In another picture, JLo can be seen wearing a t-shirt that read, "She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace." According to HuffPost, the couple wasn't seen together for a long time during the summer of 2024. They were last spotted together in March, and since then spent their time away from each other. Both celebrities even marked their separate appearances at events and red carpet without their significant other which led to the spread of speculation of separation of the two.

The documents of divorce between the celebrity couple reveal that the pair were separated on April 26. The former couple's separation was making headlines when the pair didn't spend their time together on their second anniversary. The actor and singer also hinted at her wrong choice of partner when she once liked a post about "unhealthy relationships" according to Page Six. The post detailed the big no's in a relationship that one "cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody" who "lacks integrity and emotional safety, doesn’t respect your time," lacks "communication skills," among other things.

Reports revealed that Lopez was fed up with Affleck's "erratic behavior" and couldn't cope with his mood swings. Sources also shared that he’d go from being "incredibly happy" to the "deepest, darkest behavior." Affleck bought a $20 million house in the Pacific Palisades while Lopez continues to search for a home of her own as she put the $60 million marital home that has since been put up for sale. Insiders shared, "She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well."