Jennifer Lopez Said She Lacked Confidence in Her Vocals After Constantly Being Told She Was a Bad Singer

Jennifer Lopez opened up about how she felt insecure to sing after people told her that she was a bad singer. In an interview with Good Morning Britain's Ross King, Lopez opened up about how people's opinions about her singing, left her insecure and she was never able to fulfill her dream of becoming an established singer.

Speaking about the matter, she said, “I’m very insecure about my voice. After being told for so many years that you’re not as good as this person or that person, it beats away at your insecurities. I always wanted to be a singer and a dancer but when they start dissecting you like that, it does work away at your insecurities, you know? I’m like ‘Wow, I thought I was good at this.’ It does get to you. I’m only human.”

She explained further about dealing with insecurities while battling issues in her personal life. She revealed, “It was a hard time. The decision to do that tour came from the fact that I was in so much pain – going through a divorce when you have kids is the hardest thing ever. The loss of that dream was so hard. To be able to pick yourself up, find a new dream and dance again then became the message of that tour.”

She made the revelation while she was promoting her film about her tour, Dance Again. She could be seen overwhelmed with an array of emotions in the video. She was laughing, crying, and swearing a lot. The 46-year-old celebrity has never been shy when it comes to talking about her insecurities. According to a report by Showbiz CheatSheet, Lopez said in 2013 that her former husband Marc Anthony helped her overcome her insecurities to an extent.

She said, “The biggest insecurity I had was my singing, even though I had sold 70 million records. There was this feeling like, I’m not good at this. And while I was married to Marc, he helped me get over it. He kept telling me, ‘You’re the only one holding yourself back from reaching your full potential as a singer. You have to let go.’ I was always so insecure. Then I grew, little by little, and realized, wait a minute, this is not a fluke. I’m not a mistake—I work my ass off. And I know what I’m doing."

In addition to managing her insecurities, Anthony taught her to maintain privacy while being a public figure, she said. Lopez shared, “I think he has a totally different approach to fame, I guess. Or, I don’t know, celebrity. To our work, let’s say, our business. You can have your career. You can do what you need to do, you can promote, you can do all that stuff. But you also can have a personal life. And it can be quiet.”

