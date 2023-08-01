Jennifer Lopez Unveils Epic 54th Birthday Bash That Ben Affleck Planned For Her: "Extremely Grateful"

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about all the fun details from her 54th birthday celebration, which she revealed her husband Ben Affleck had hosted. The actress thanked her fans “for the birthday love” in her most recent 'On The JLo' newsletter, her fan subscription website where she delivers exclusive news and materials, before sharing a “lil peek” into her party, per ET Canada.

“Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there,” she revealed. “It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Together, Lopez and Affleck have five children from their previous marriages. While Affleck is the father of Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, the actress is the mother of Max and Emme, twins who are 15 years old. “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

The mom-of-twins had earlier posted an Instagram carousel of her mood, depicting the 54-year-old dancing on a table to celebrate her happiness on her birthday, per ET Canada. The celebrity got up on the table to dance while wearing a shimmering backless silver dress with a cowl neckline, and some friends joined her on the side of the table. She captioned the photo, which shows her guests applauding and supporting her, “Birthday mood … all month! Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she wrote.

She further teased in the post, giving her fans a teaser of what the next news on her website will contain. More images were posted with Lopez's post, including a close-up of her stunning backless silver gown and another that displayed her toned body while she swam in a bikini.

In addition to the pictures she posted on Instagram last week, Lopez gave her subscribers access to exclusive pictures from her camera roll. These pictures showed Lopez cuddling with Affleck, relaxing in a pool float with her friends, and her birthday celebration on a private plane, which included a variety of desserts, a stunning white orchid, and a balloon with the words "happy birthday."

The actress recently also celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Affleck. The pair enjoyed a special meal at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles to commemorate their first wedding anniversary. Affleck looked good in all-black attire, while Lopez dazzled in a white dress. The artist teased a brand-new song the next day called Midnight Trip to Vegas. The song, a homage to their relationship, honors the couple's choice to tie the knot in Sin City, per PEOPLE.

