Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Still ‘Jenny From the Block’ as She Travels Economy on Paris Flight

Jennifer Lopez, who was caught traveling economy on a flight over the weekend, tried her best to keep a low profile. With an estimated net worth of $400 million, the diva demonstrated that she was still Jenny from the block on June 22 as she flew a two-and-a-half-hour journey from Naples, Italy to Paris, France. Images acquired by MailOnline feature the 54-year-old singer seated at a window seat on an AirFrance aircraft, where rates start at €134 (£115/$136) and there is no business class cabin available.

She appears casually dressed in a white pullover and jogging shorts. The mother of two chose to travel on a budget, although she did store her handbag in the middle seat. She boarded the plane with her bodyguard seated in the aisle seat, and they went through security and customs together through the crowd. Lopez was traveling to complete her solo vacation in Italy and arrive in Paris just in time for the Men's Fashion Week.

JLo decided to travel in economy after her marriage to Ben Affleck soured and she had some financial setbacks. During her vacation, she was allegedly in "good spirits" despite being plagued by reports of an "imminent" divorce. Following earlier reports that the Gone Girl star had been lodging at a rental, the couple is said to have been living apart for a few weeks.

The This Is Me... Live tour, which was scheduled to begin in July, was also canceled, amid reports she wanted to spend more time with her family. Most recently, after buying the $60 million marital residence in Beverly Hills together only a year ago, she and Affleck have also been attempting to discreetly sell it.

A source close to Entertainment Tonight revealed that Lopez chose to take a vacation in Europe since it seemed like she needed a break from everything she had gone through. "Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room," the source explained. "She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop."

According to the insider, Affleck isn't very interested in any of those things. "That's never really been Ben’s scene, even when he and Jen weren't having any issues," the source adds. "Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there to bring her down." The Daily Mail was informed by a close insider that the Ain't Your Mama singer has given up on attempting to save her marriage to Affleck. They went on to say that the Deep Water actor's constant "grumpiness and negativity" was the primary cause of their split.

"If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her. Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer," the insider continued.