Jennifer Lopez's 'Diva-Like Demands' Make Her One of Hollywood's Most Difficult People to Work With

Jennifer Lopez has earned her name in the world by working as a successful actress in the film and music industries, respectively. From acting in Maid In Manhattan to performing On My Way in her movie Marry Me, this actress has proven herself a pioneer and conqueror in any field she chooses to pursue. Besides her passion for the entertainment industry, Lopez is also a well-established entrepreneur.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

She recently released her new line of cocktails known as 'Delola'. While this self-made woman has very well earned the right to make certain demands while working, some of her demands deem Lopez to be a 'difficult' professional to work with. Take a look at all the times Lopez has been reportedly 'difficult to work with' through the years of her acting career.

Former Hubby Marc Anthony Banned from Film Set:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

During the filming of The Back Up Plan, the songstress reportedly banned her then-husband Marc Anthony from being on set while filming, as per Animated Times. While reports suggest that she made a "diva-like" request, it seems like there was some clarification needed on the statement.

In reality, Lopez's intent for banning him wasn't as straightforward as it seemed. The actress was in the middle of filming a rather intimate scene with her co-star and didn't want it to be uncomfortable for herself or her then-hubby. And so she banned him from being on the set of her film.

Rosie Perez's Claims in 'Fly Girls' from In Living Color

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

Jennifer Lopez was part of In Living Color from 1990 to 1994. The actress and singer was a part of the dance group in the show - 'Fly Girls,' whose choreographer was none other than the talented Rosie Perez. In her memoir, Handbook for an Unpredictable Life, Perez mentioned that the girls in the troupe would constantly complain about Lopez's behavior. They were claiming that she'd often throw tantrums out of 'jealousy'.

The famous dancer was in disbelief until she'd seemingly experienced it for herself. In the memoir, Perez recalled experiencing Lopez "screaming and pounding her chest". Perez mentioned how shocked she was to hear what the songstress had to say at the time. "You pick on me, me, and only me, every day! Every day! I work my a** off, deliver and you keep pushing me aside, treating me like s***! I know I'm good! I'm better than any of those girls, and you know it" said Lopez according to Perez.

Cameron Diaz Was Driven 'Crazy' By Lopez While Filming

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In the year 2011, in an interview with Now Magazine, as Pop Crush mentions, an insider recalled Cameron Diaz's opinion on Jennifer Lopez's work ethic. The insider claimed that Diaz was left frustrated at Lopez's demands while filming What To Expect When You're Expecting. "Cam thinks J.Lo's a nightmare and gives movie stars a bad name," said a report from Now Magazine.

Interview with Danni Minogue

According to reports by the Daily Mail, in the year 2022, Danni Minogue also claimed that Lopez made some 'diva demands'. She recalled the time that the two worked together in Top Of The Pops in the 90s. During her podcast, Minogue recalled that Lopez refused to perform unless and until her green room was decorated with all-white furniture. "I was at Top of the Pops and was told Jennifer Lopez was on her way, but she refused to perform unless her backstage room was redecorated," claimed Minogue. She then adds, "I was told everything had to be white".

All these are some of the reasons why several of Lopez's peers find it 'difficult' in terms of working alongside her. But, regardless of these demands, the actress has always believed in the spirit of hustling and offers 100% of her passion to whatever she sets her mind to. The actress recently announced a giveaway on her Instagram urging her followers to participate. One lucky winner stands a chance to win Lopez's iconic crystal bedazzled sipper cup, which she claims to always have on her person.

