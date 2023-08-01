Jennifer Lopez Continues to Celebrate Her Birthday Week While Promoting Her Alcohol Brand ‘Delola’ in New Video

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday with quite a bang earlier this week. The bash didn't seem to stop at just one day, as per Lopez, she spent the whole week celebrating and even took the opportunity to promote her alcoholic brand, 'Delola'.

Lopez recently posted a video preparing herself a sublime cocktail with 'Delola'. In the video, she ponders over the normalcy of celebrating one's birthday for a whole week. The ruby-red drink looked refreshing and appeared to be perfect to beat the heat. Just as she finishes pouring the drink into two separate glasses, she tops it with a triage of some juicy berries. She captioned the video, "@DELOLA is keeping my birthday week going strong … cheers to the weekend, bella berry style."

Lopez once more urges her fans and viewers to take a sip of the divine brand that she made herself. It seemed like she was still beaming with joy from the aftermath of her birthday bash as she donned a carefree smile throughout the promotion video. However, while she was abuzz with glee, her followers were still in confusion. The main reason why fans were worried was that earlier in the month, Lopez had posted a rather 'awkward' video explaining her drinking habits where she talked about "drinking responsibly". In the video, she said that doesn't "drink to get shitfaced" and instead does so to "be social and have a nice time."

"Wait? But she doesn’t drink tho?" asked one person. "You are so amazing. But I just don’t understand why you would sell alcohol when you have stated you do not drink yourself," asked a fan in bewilderment.

The Home voice actress also shared glimpses from her glitzy birthday bash with a photo carousel on Instagram. Lopez appeared to be wearing a chrome backless floor-length gown with her golden brown hair let loose. The star was atop her stunning mahogany table with her hands up in the air, having the time of her life. Several guests surrounded the table while vibing with Lopez's energy as she entered a new year in her life.

The series of pictures featured a back profile picture of the Enough actress blissfully smiling as she held a green glass chalice in her hand. She flaunts the glimmering jewelry on her arm. A thick diamond-encrusted bracelet followed by a pair of chunky rings accommodated by a pair of stylish earrings. It appears that Lopez also had a pool party to celebrate.

She sported a stunning black printed bathing suit with some heavy jewelry. A thick diamond embezzled chocker was wound around her neck. This was followed by a pair of bold gold earrings thick gold bangles and a bracelet on both hands. To complete the look, a black hat and a robe.

The star captioned the said post with, "Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon". While fans poured in their warm wishes several took note of how Lopez was promoting her alcoholic drink after her recent reel revealed that she doesn't really drink.

