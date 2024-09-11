Jennifer Lopez ‘Over’ Ben Affleck After Jaw-Dropping Alteration to Tribute Tattoo Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is making a bold statement following her recent split from Ben Affleck by seemingly erasing a tattoo that once symbolized their love. The singer and actress, known for her fearless confidence, has ignited a buzz among fans after her tribute tattoo to Affleck disappeared from sight during a recent public appearance. The subtle but prominent change signals that Lopez is officially moving from her ex-husband.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance, which had captivated Hollywood for decades. Their whirlwind love story, which began with an engagement in 2004 that was called off just before the wedding, came full circle nearly 20 years later when the two finally said ‘I do.’

As per Mirror, despite the lavish ceremonies and PDAs, their love story came to an end this year, with Lopez filing for divorce in August, following months of estrangement. Though Lopez kept quiet about the details of their split while promoting her new movie Unstoppable, eagle-eyed fans noticed a major clue; the absence of her tribute tattoo. The tattoo, which once flaunted Lopez’s left ribcage, featured an infinity symbol with ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ intertwined, and an arrow striking through the middle. The tattoo was a commitment piece that the pair got for their first post-nuptial Valentine’s Day.

As per Page Six, the move to erase the tattoo coincides with Lopez’s decision to file for divorce, which came shortly after the couple’s second wedding anniversary. Taling about the divorce, an insider revealed, "He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives."

A source close to Lopez revealed her situation and noted, "She's surrounded by family, friends, and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward." Another insider revealed, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been... The move gives her control of the process. It's good that she did it."

When they got married in 2022, Lopez shared her gratitude and said, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

When asked about the silver 'revenge outfit' she wore at the Unstoppable movie premiere, Lopez confessed, “There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t [wear it]. And I was like, f—k it.” While Affleck skipped the TIFF event to spend time with his children, Lopez attended solo but shared a warm moment with his long-time friend, Matt Damon.