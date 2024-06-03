Jennifer Lopez Needs to ‘Overhaul Her Career,’ According to Ben Affleck

Amid rumors of marital strife and even divorce, sources say Ben Affleck is encouraging Jennifer Lopez to take stock of her job and workload. There have been rumblings of problems within the marriage, and Affleck is supposedly not living at home with his family. Their schedules were incompatible from the start, according to a source who spoke with The Sun.

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her highly anticipated summer tour to spend more time with her children, family, and close friends. Live Nation made the announcement on Friday.



Lopez shared a heartfelt apology on her OntheJLo platform, expressing her deep regret to fans. “I am… pic.twitter.com/IysCDdToog — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) May 31, 2024

As per the insider who spoke to the publication Affleck has been dissatisfied with their conflicting schedules. Lopez informed fans on Friday that she would be canceling her next tour so that she could spend more time with her children. An informant claimed that "Ben feels Jen needs to overhaul her career and have a better team behind her. He has butted heads with some members for a while now and it's caused tension behind the scenes. He just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her. Jen is also often doing 50 things at once. Ben is not working as much by choice and she's overworking - so their priorities are different. Even though she has been dedicated to her marriage and kids, she's very busy."

BREAKING: After all the rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, They were seen walking hand in hand yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lG0VFoJx37 — District411.info (@iamdistrict411) June 1, 2024

The speculation about Lopez's marital problems with Affleck has only intensified, so much so that she has decided to cancel her next This is Me... Live tour. This information was released by Lopez on Friday, May 31, via her official website. Lopez said that she is doing this to 'be with her children, family and close friends.' Additional personal remarks from Lopez followed in the post. She expressed her disappointment in fans, saying, "completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

She added, "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time." Ticket sales for the tour, which was due to begin in Orlando on June 26, have been low for months. According to Variety, Lopez canceled seven gigs in March: Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez 'has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything' related to her professional and personal life. The source stated, "Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own. Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by DAMEBK

According to the New York Post, Lopez's $90 million Las Vegas residency is supposedly in jeopardy as a result of her new album's and tour's dismal sales. This might be the source of her worry. Executives at MGM Grand are rethinking the singer's $1 million per performance arrangement after her This is Me... Now tour's disappointing ticket sales.