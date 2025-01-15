It’s less than a year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits. Months after their dramatic split, Lopez seems to be developing something ‘romantic’ with Hollywood icon Kevin Costner. As the star singer and actress adjusts to single life at the moment, insiders have some interesting news to share, and according to them, Costner, who also recently finalized his divorce, may be stepping in as an unexpected suitor for Lopez.

During her Christmas break in Colorado with her family, Jennifer Lopez was spotted chatting with Costner at a local bar. She was in her signature glam in a black roll-neck and cowboy hat and looked quite relaxed during the chitchat. Costner. who turned 70, was captured sharing a drink with Lopez.

Sources reveal that Costner is impressed by her ambition and work ethic as these are the qualities he deeply admires. “Kevin has a lot of the qualities J.Lo seeks in a partner,” said an insider. “He’s incredibly successful, commands immense respect in Hollywood, and is the type of old-school gentleman who knows how to sweep a woman off her feet.”

Adding more to the blossom, the pair share a mutual appreciation for the arts. Kevin is well-known for his passion for filmmaking and music with his band, Modern West, which resonates with Lopez’s love for music and self-funded projects. Their connection reportedly got deeper when they had discussions about their careers and the mutual experiences of taking creative risks.

“Music is something so close to J.Lo’s heart,” the source further added. “There’s just a special language she shares with fellow musicians. That, combined with Kevin’s admiration for her acting and singing career, has brought them closer.”

Costner has already begun wooing Jennifer Lopez with heartfelt gestures. After their Colorado encounter, he reportedly sent her a bouquet of her favorite flowers, a handwritten note, and a magnum of champagne. “She was thrilled,” the insider revealed. “Kevin knows how to make a grand impression.”

Lopez, right now is busy with her upcoming projects and is also hoping for an Oscar nomination for her role in Unstoppable. However, even amidst the busyness, she hasn’t forgotten to acknowledge Costner’s advances. “They’ve been talking almost daily, and plans for a dinner date are in the works,” the insider spilled. “J.Lo isn’t rushing into anything, but she’s certainly intrigued by Kevin’s charm and sincerity.”

Both the star’s previous relationships have been glam-studded. J.Lo’s past loves include singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Alex Rodriguez, a successful businessman and former MLB star. Her romance with Ben Affleck and their grand wedding in Las Vegas in 2022 received sensational attention from fans and media alike. Meanwhile, Costner was married to designer Christine Baumgartner for 18 years before they parted ways in 2023.

Furthermore, Costner’s friendship with Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck also reportedly appeals to Lopez. “She loves the idea of being with someone their circle would approve of,” said the insider.

As a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” Jennifer Lopez hasn’t closed the door on this potential new chapter. “Even if they end up as close friends, the connection they’re building is meaningful to both of them,” the insider noted. “Kevin’s admiration for her is a massive ego boost, and J.Lo is excited about where things might lead.”

For now, fans eagerly watch as sparks fly between these two heavyweights with one question in mind: Is this the next Hollywood power couple in the making?