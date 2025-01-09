Jennifer Lopez ‘Won’t Return’ Her $5 Million Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Despite Divorce

Jennifer Lopez will keep the $5 million diamond engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her. This decision is part of their finalized divorce settlement. The two actors, who starred in Gigli together, ended their marriage just two years after getting married. Their official date of separation was April 26, 2024.

The divorce papers state that their split was due to “irreconcilable differences.” Both agreed that these differences made it impossible for them to stay together as a married couple. Court documents confirm that Jennifer gets to keep the 8.5-carat green diamond ring. Experts say this kind of diamond is extremely rare and could be worth much more than $5 million.

Diamond specialist Andrew Brown told People that natural green diamonds are “extremely rare.” Another expert, Grant Mobley, explained that green diamonds are very hard to cut and that their value will increase significantly over time. Jennifer first showed off the ring in her newsletter On the JLo. She shared that Ben engraved the ring with the words “not.going.anywhere.” In a 2022 interview on The Zane Lowe Show, she explained the meaning behind it. Ben used to write “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere” in his emails when they reconnected, and the phrase became special to their relationship.

In addition to the ring, Jennifer was awarded several personal items in the divorce settlement. This includes her clothing, jewelry, and other belongings. She will also keep all of her earnings from the separation date forward. Jennifer will receive half of the money from two City National Bank accounts she shared with Ben. She also retains full rights to her social security benefits, including those from her past, current, or future work.

This settlement officially marks the end of Jennifer and Ben’s marriage, but the memories of their time together remain. The couple was first engaged in November 2002 after Affleck popped the question with a custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. He also appeared as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for her 2002 single “Jenny from the Block,” the storyline of which takes on the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

Days before the couple was to get married in September 2003, they put off their wedding, citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their wedding. At the time, sources told CNN that the couple was “taking a break.” In January 2004, they officially broke up for the first time.