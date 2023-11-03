Jennifer Lopez Is All Praises for Ben Affleck Amid Rumors of Him Bonding With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer and actress, has been open about her love for her husband, Ben Affleck, and the positive impact he has had on her life. In a recent interview with Vogue, she opened up about her personal journey to self-acceptance and the role Affleck has played in that process amid rumors of him bonding with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: JLo Credits Husband Ben Affleck for Making Her Feel Beautiful: "I Love Every Part of Myself"

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she said to Vogue. She went on to express her gratitude for her body, voice, choices, and even mistakes, acknowledging that they all helped shape her into the person she is today. Lopez credits Affleck with helping her realize her worth and fully appreciate herself. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she exclaimed.

In the midst of Lopez and Affleck's romance, the media have been buzzing with reports of Affleck's recent interactions with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. They were spotted together for a Halloween celebration at their children's school, per Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating being at the point in her life where she loves "every part of [herself] unapologetically."



She credits her husband, Ben Affleck, for helping her understand her "worth" and making her feel valued.



🔗: https://t.co/hHPrJkV3Nf pic.twitter.com/qODbWFhVoe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 3, 2023

Despite their divorce, the Oscar winner and his ex-wife appeared to have a pleasant encounter filled with laughter and genuine affection. They were seen chatting over coffee in the morning, with Affleck even playfully touching Jennifer's shoulder during their conversation.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fears That The Paparazzi Would Cause Her and Ben Affleck To Break Up Again

Affleck looked dapper in a cream blazer over a grey sweater, complete with disheveled hair and a beard. Garner, on the other hand, dressed down in an all-black ensemble that included a puffer vest over a Moncler hoodie. Her natural beauty shone through as she opted for no makeup and Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses.

Again, the media needs to stop with this narrative. One outlet posts Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted together again, alluding to something romantic between the two, another outlet writes they’re having a tense conversation and she’s upset. https://t.co/fGBJ167AN4 — Kelly Severseike (@kellyseverseike) November 2, 2023

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Indulge in 'Rare' PDA as They Kiss at a Pumpkin Patch Before Halloween

The reunion, however, took an unexpected turn when Ben accidentally backed his black Mercedes-Benz into another vehicle. The actor's dismay was visible as he stared up with an annoyed expression on his face, per Daily Mail. The incident was reminiscent of a similar incident that occurred in February.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, following their rekindled romance in 2021. Later, they married in a lavish ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate, surrounded by family and friends. Affleck has been vocal about his love for Lopez, describing her as "the most gorgeous woman in the world" during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and praising her dedication to fitness and overall work ethic, per E! News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

With their marriage, the couple has created a blended family, bringing together Afleck's three children from his previous marriage to Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s How Many Times Jennifer Lopez Made 'Bennifer' References in Her ‘This Is Me’ Music Album

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spotted Spending Time Apart Amid Rumors of Marital Discord