Jennifer Lopez Felt 'Insecure And Uncertain' About Her Body After Birthing Twins Emme And Max

Jennifer Lopez is well known for adhering to a stringent fitness and diet plan to keep her shape slim. However, the On the Floor singer experienced body-image issues not so long ago. The 54-year-old recently stated in an insightful interview with EOnline that her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, was instrumental in helping her get back in shape after giving birth to twins Emme and Max in 2008.

Speaking about her postpartum challenges Lopez said, "I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth."

Lopez was on stage to honor and present Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday. "I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," she explained while presenting Tracy with the award.

She added, "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed. She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before. Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game. No madness to her methods just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients, and health.”

As per Page Six, the Maid in Manhattan actress, who has been an Anderson client for well over a decade, attended the awards show wearing a racy pink and white floral dress. In keeping with her Barbiecore motif, Lopez wore a hot pink lip color and added a bright pink purse as an accessory for the memorable evening. Anderson shared a lengthy gratitude post on her Instagram with kind words for Lopez, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you @jlo for your moving words and your boundless generosity. You hold all the tools I hope to empower my clients with fearlessness, elegance, and radical kindness. You absolutely lit up the room with your spirit and your striking beauty that shines from within. What an honor to share the stage with you! Here’s to many more years of living life in motion together," she wrote.

The Mother actress followed it up with her own congratulatory post on Instagram for Anderson, "Congratulations Tracy," she wrote with a double heart emoji. Tracy was quick to respond, commenting, “@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Tracy, who has worked with clients like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, helped Lopez to restore both her strength and her confidence. "I really think that I have been lucky enough to have been in training with very smart, smart people and that really care about their art and their longevity and ability to be able to do that art," Tracy told on the red carpet. "And they know that I did the work to know what I'm doing." "It's not about getting to a certain size or having perfect skin or shiny hair or a certain bra size or butt shape," she concluded. "It's about something so much deeper than that. It's something that lights up behind the eyes and the soul—and not all these superficial things."

