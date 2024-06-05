Jennifer Lopez Apparently Told Jennifer Garner to 'Stay Sway From Ben'

In a startling turn of events, reports have surfaced that Jennifer Lopez allegedly cautioned Jennifer Garner about her continued close relationship with Ben Affleck. As rumors swirl about potential troubles in Lopez and Affleck's marriage, sources claim the singer has grown weary of Garner's ongoing involvement in Affleck's life. The root of the issue appears to stem from Affleck frequently confiding in Garner about his marital issues with Lopez. A source said, "Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J.Lo," according to Radar Online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

This apparent oversharing has reportedly irked Lopez. "J.Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support," the insider revealed, "She doesn't want Jen's input." Things apparently came to a head recently when Garner visited Affleck at the $100,000 per month Brentwood rental home where he has allegedly been staying. This meetup occurred just hours after Garner and Affleck attended their son Samuel's basketball game together. While their children were present for the game, Garner's solo visit to the mansion raised eyebrows, as per Yahoo!

Though Lopez has not directly confronted Garner, she has made her feelings clear to Affleck. "J.Lo didn't come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries," the source explained. "But she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama." Affleck then purportedly relayed this message to Garner. Despite the tensions, sources close to Lopez have denied the validity of these reports about warning Garner.

Adding an extra layer of complication, it's been claimed that Garner has been providing emotional support to Lopez during this difficult period as well. An insider previously told that "J.Lo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through," as per Mirror. The nature of Affleck's relationships with his two former partners appears highly nuanced. While Lopez may bristle at his openness with Garner, the latter seems motivated by concern for Affleck's wellbeing.

"Jen would never tell Ben, 'I told you it wouldn't work out,' but she does blame J.Lo for the pressure she's put Ben under," a source stated. "She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J.Lo's very public lifestyle." With Affleck's past struggles with addiction, Garner worries his marital strife could trigger a relapse. Hence, the source claims Garner 'dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn't spiral out of control again.' Her priority remains supporting the father of her children, regardless of Lopez's stance.