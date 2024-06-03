When Netizens Felt Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Cheated On Their Ex-Partners: "They Are Milking It Now"

GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were riding high on their new romance, but the internet couldn't help but wonder if they cheated on their respective exes, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. A Reddit post discussed the first episode of their podcast, and social media users hopped to the comment section to share their views. A fan on Reddit, @mangomadness5h, said, "It was interesting for about a week. They're milking it now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

On the other hand, while some accused Holmes of being a narcissist, others found Robach an equal culprit. A Reddit fan, @jadelikethestone, alleged, "I have no sympathy for him, but a little for Amy because he is going to play her eventually." A second user, @Business_Rule_3943, balanced, "Why [do] you feel sympathy for Amy? TJ Holmes didn't force her into a relationship. She willing partake in the nonsense." A third, @lokibibliophile, accused, "I mean, she's a serial cheater too, so the chances are between either of them lol. Also, she's racist, so."

User @bog_lady agreed, "I love when this happens. I know a couple that did this irl, and the cheating couple are both miserable, and their exes have blossomed together." @Luna_Soma said, "I wish their exes nothing but joy and love. TJ and Amy can go pound sand." Fellow Redditor @iamabummblebee shared, "Hahaha, this happened to some people I know. They cheated on their partners with each other. Now their partners are married."

Amy Robach cheated on her first husband with Andrew Shue whom she married and now cheating on Shue. Just pointing out that lil fact... https://t.co/BEtC7gTfqs — jhadleyc (@jhadleyconrad) December 1, 2022

Another user, @duochromepalmtree, pointed out, "That's how people who have affairs always act. They love to play the victim like they couldn't have just ended their marriages. Grow up and get a divorce." @Wisteriafic set the Karma straight, "And I don't have a lot of faith that they'll even stay together. As the saying goes, "If he'll cheat with you, he'll cheat on you."

Can we wrap up the TJ Holmes/Amy Robach convo? It’s getting old now. Two clowns cheated and now they’re trying to be the real life Olitz and it never gave that 😂😂😂 Jesus Christ the things people attempt to make lasting careers off of https://t.co/LJ8lNvVnQJ — naomi. ♓︎ 🗽🇬🇾 (@plushpisces) January 23, 2024

Their first podcast episode received mixed reactions from people. Both Robach and Holmes denied the cheating allegations and got candid about their relationship. They set the record straight and clarified they had already been separated from their respective spouses when news of them dating broke in the media, reported PEOPLE. Robach clarified, "Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers-being outed as cheating on our spouses."

What’s crazy about Amy Robach & TJ Holmes is that both their respective spouses are more attractive than the person they cheated with. Proves my theory that cheating has less to do with attraction and more to do with availability and proximity — J. Sebastian Casas (@sebastianc_rm) November 30, 2022

However, that was not the case. She continued, "And it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," adding, "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces." Meanwhile, their exes, Shue and Fiebig, had also been spotted together for the first time since their divorce news broke out. A source confirmed their feelings for each other were 'genuine' and not a result of a 'rebound.' According to the insider, they 'knew each other' and always 'got along,' per US Weekly.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 4, 2024. It has since been updated.