Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Fans Are Confused After the Couple Was Spotted Kissing Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together after months of solo appearances and news of divorce. Lopez, who filed for divorce in August citing 'irreconcilable differences,' reportedly kissed her now-estranged husband in a muted display of affection when they met. Ever since the divorce rumors made the rounds, the celebrity couple has stayed silent, never addressing the state of their marriage.

However, on this occasion, the duo allegedly smiled at the paparazzi in Santa Monica. According to TMZ, they walked together and the Gone Girl star even gave a thumbs-up to the photographers as they set foot out of the car. Affleck's mom, Chris Boldt, also accompanied them and they were photographed having lunch together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. Despite the cordial outing, the pair is still going ahead with their divorce and there's no turning back on it. According to Page Six, an insider informed, "Ben and JLo are currently [September 14] at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them but at a separate table."

TMZ on the other hand denied any warm display of affection between the estranged couple. "There was absolutely no PDA between Ben and Jenn — not even the slightest bit of touching. In fact, it seems pretty frigid between the two," a source told the outlet. Interestingly, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was also reportedly present in the hotel, grabbing brunch with her kids, Page Six reported. No pictures of the estranged couple kissing or having intimate moments have been retrieved as of now. However, the buzz around their meeting and the future of their relationship refuses to die down.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages

Entertainment Tonight reported that a little spark between the two is still alive. "Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced, and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy," the source revealed to ET. The pair was last spotted together in March and since then they started living apart in their separate homes. The reason behind their split was not clear and speculations heightened when Affleck finalized a separate house on his wife's birthday without marking his presence at her place.

The couple also started making their public appearances alone without explaining anything about their personal life. The insiders revealed that the marriage had hit rock bottom as Affleck and Lopez couldn't live under one roof due to several differences. Reports and speculations of Affleck having a close friendship with his ex-wife Garner being the last straw has also been making headlines. However, the cause of the split or reasons behind their alleged separation has not been communicated to fans officially yet.