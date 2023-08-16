10 Strange Celebrity Couples Whose Odd Pairing And Bizarre Love Stories Left Us in Disbelief

Celebrity Couples With Bizarre Pairing

These celebrity pairings scream "Love is blind." Life is unpredictable, and so do our celebrities. Their lives are public, always open for scrutiny. From interviews to social media posts to screen appearances, the world is obsessed with the lives of their favorite celebs. However, sometimes, they do stuff that leaves us scratching our heads in disbelief.

Some celebrity couples and their romantic lives became more of a laughing stock than admiration. These ten celeb couples we'd discuss today have the oddest pairing, and we wonder how?

1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was lonely, broken, and, dare we say, desperate to pick Pete Davidson as her partner right after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Although their romance lasted only a few months, it still made everyone go "Huh?!" in disbelief.

The mother-of-four seemed 'in love' during their initial days together; she confessed to her sisters in their show The Kardashians, "I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast." She admitted that Davidson served as a distraction from "stuff."

2. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first sparked dating rumors in 2013, a year after she broke up with her then-husband Tom Cruise. She danced with Foxx in a lavish East Hampton dinner party. Later, multiple sources confirmed they were a "thing."

Soon after, multiple outlets reported their 'private meetings.' And in one of them, they even held hands while walking barefoot in the sand. However, the couple split in 2019 after dating for almost six years. The reason remained undisclosed.

3. Elon Musk and Grimes

Nobody takes Elon Musk seriously. Whatever he does either becomes a joke or a meme. So naturally, fans didn't take his relationship with Grimes seriously either. In May 2018, a report suggested that Musk was dating the Canadian singer for a few months.

Their relationship went public when the couple attended Met Gala together. Fans went frenzy at the odd pairing with memes and jokes. Surprisingly, the couple welcomed two kids. They are "fluid" in their relationship with no labels.

4. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The duo met on the sets of The Voice and just clicked. Both Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton come from two different genres of music. Also, their worlds are poles apart. Stefani is a city girl at heart and a pop sensation, while Shelton is a Country guy at heart.

Their relationship was unexpected, yet somehow they managed to bring the best of both worlds together. Currently, the couple is "struggling" in their relationship and trying to rework their marriage.

5. Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

Sandra Bullock admitted she didn't feel immediate "sparks" with Jesse James. In fact, she thought he was a homophobe. But, somehow, stars aligned, and while Bullock traveled to West Coast, she met her one and only husband, James.

After two years, they married in 2005 and stayed in marital bliss until 2010, after reports suggested James cheated on Bullock. Their breakup turned messy after he admitted, "Yeah, I did cheat. It's part of life," reported The Things.

6. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

A "platonic" relationship turned intensely romantic is how we would put Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's love life. It would surprise fans that once Barker had a crush on now-wife's sister Kim Kardashian.

According to Vogue, the drummer said, "How could you not stare at Kim? I love curvy girls, and Kim was eye candy." And this was in 2015. Fast forward to 2023, and the couple is set to welcome their first child. We didn't see that coming.

7. Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson

This one was purely a shocker. The two worked together in the movie Made in America in 1992, and their friendship took an unexpected turn. To begin with, Goldberg and Danson's relationship was controversial. And the duo tried their best to keep their affair a secret because Danson was married to Cassandra Coates.

Unfortunately, the affair ended Danson's 16-year-old marriage, while Goldberg and Danson only lasted 18 months. Their split was "painful" and very "public," said Goldberg, per Hello Magazine.

8. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is the most low-key member of her "public" and "open" family, the Kardashians. She has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life on public platforms, so when the rumors of her dating Bad Bunny surfaced, fans were shocked.

Also, her dating history consists of athletes, so a musician felt a bit out of place. But, if sources are to be believed, the supermodel and Bunny are getting closer. "Their relationship is on the upswing," per Harpers Bazaar.

9. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton's marriage was intriguing. The duo married in 2000 and lasted only two years. Rude as it may sound, the pair were strange from the beginning. We mean, who in their right mind, would wear necklaces made of each other's blood?

When Thornton was asked about his relationship with Jolie, he recalled, "I look at that time as a great time. Angie is still a friend of mine and a great person," reported Grazia.

10. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confused everyone when their relationship went public. The duo met on the sets of a movie in 2020. Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green at the time, but they soon became the most pretentious couple in Hollywood.

When Fox starred in the musician's video Bloody Valentine, it added fuel to the fire. Fox admitted she felt a deep connection with Kelly, per Glamour. It's 2023, and the couple is still going strong.

