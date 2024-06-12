Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Quality Time Over 'Four-Hour Visit' at 'For-Sale' Marital Home

Ben Affleck was spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez at their Beverly Hills mansion over the weekend, despite swirling rumors of an impending separation. The Gone Girl star was seen departing the property in his black Mercedes on Sunday evening after spending four hours at the residence, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Neither Affleck nor Lopez's representatives have provided comments regarding the nature of the visit as per Marca.

"JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK PUT MARITAL HOUSE UP FOR SALE AS THEY HEAD TOWARDS DIVORCE"



Imagine them just selling it and they move somewhere else and everyone's just totally wrong lmfao. — Yoddle King (@dumplin42069) June 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion on the market just a year after purchasing it for $60.85 million. According to BuzzFeed, the couple enlisted realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to manage the sale, setting the listing price at approximately $65 million. The expansive 43,000-square-foot property boasts 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, parking for 80 vehicles, an indoor sports complex, a sports bar, outdoor lounging areas, and a zero-edge pool.

Looks like Ben Affleck is house-hunting but forgets to tell Jennifer Lopez about it! Oops! — Francis Thompson (@FrancisTho10793) May 31, 2024

Amidst ongoing separation rumors, Affleck has reportedly moved out, while Lopez has been spotted house hunting with a friend, adding to the speculation about their marital status. However, Lopez has continued to wear her wedding ring. She was seen with the ring on during a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, despite covering it with her long-sleeved dress inside the restaurant. Affleck's ring-wearing habits have varied; he was seen with his wedding band on the set of "The Accountant 2" on June 1 but has been spotted without it on other occasions.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are selling their house.



The house was like J. Lo. It had a huge basement. — Alex Kaseberg (@AlexKaseberg) June 9, 2024

Despite the rumors, the couple has made joint public appearances, including attending Affleck's son Samuel's basketball game last week, where they shared air kisses but refrained from further public displays of affection. Lopez and Affleck, married in July 2022, continue to navigate their relationship under intense media scrutiny. Speculation around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has always been intense, but it has recently escalated with reports suggesting they might be facing difficulties. As divorce rumors continue to swirl, a new report claims the couple is quietly attempting to sell their post-marriage home.

#JenniferLopez & #BenAffleck, are reportedly selling their $60M CA home amid their looming #divorce. I can’t be certain, but I’m pretty sure the house is big enough, that if they just decided to stay, there’d be a good 90% probability they’d never see each other anyway? #Trending — Alan Boccadoro (@bocc1_) June 8, 2024

TMZ, citing "multiple sources with direct knowledge," reported that Lopez and Affleck are looking to sell the $60 million Beverly Hills home they bought after their wedding. They have allegedly enlisted Santiago Arana from The Agency as their realtor. Arana has reportedly been showing the mansion for two weeks, with an asking price of approximately $65 million as per CinemaBlend.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

However, with the new tax on high-value properties, the broker’s commission, and the money spent on home improvements, the couple might face significant financial losses with this sale. This news arises amidst extensive speculation and "outside hate" regarding Bennifer and the status of their relationship. In May, reports surfaced that Affleck and JLo were living in separate homes. The Argo director was reportedly residing in Brentwood, where he had been spotted driving.