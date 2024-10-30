Jennifer Lawrence Was Freaking Out When She Heard Ben Affleck and JLo Were Back Together

Jennifer Lawrence was taken aback when she learned that the yesteryear couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, were back together after decades of staying apart. The Hunger Games star did not know about Bennifer's reunion until she was recording an episode of The Bitch Bible podcast in May 2021. It was while she was speaking with Heather McMahan and Jackie Schimmel that Lawrence stumbled upon the news. Amid the conversation, she exclaimed, "Breaking f***ing news!" Lawrence then proceeded to add, "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now. I'm so excited!"

Lopez had parted ways from her then-husband Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 before she and Affleck gave it another shot. As such, Lawrence and McMahan then continued swooning on the former pair's wedding ring back in the 2000s. Lawrence recalled the 6.1-carat pink diamond ring which was priced a whopping $2.5 million according to Harper's Bazaar.

After their 2004 split, the 2021 reunion left everyone amazed. For those who may need a refresher, Lopez and Affleck were engaged and set to tie the knot two decades ago before suddenly changing their minds and breaking up, which hit many fans of the Gigli actors who shipped them together for a long.

According to People, the couple was first spotted together vacationing in Montana. A source close to Lopez revealed at the time that Lopez was "happy with him and enjoys spending time with him. [Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy." When the reporters Matt Damon for a comment, he said that there wasn't much alcohol in the world to make him spill something on the news. Speaking to Today presenters Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Damon added, "I hope it's true. I love them both. That would be awesome," as reported by EW.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk)

Unfortunately, news of the two going ahead with divorce emerged this year after the pair were spotted spending their time away from each other during the summers. Lopez and Affleck were spotted spending their marriage anniversary apart as well. On Lopez's 53rd birthday, she threw a lavish birthday bash inspired by the hit series Bridgerton, but there was no sign of Affleck.

At the same time, news outlets were reporting that Affleck had booked a new home in his name. According to People, the Dance Again hitmaker made the move of filing for divorce on their anniversary. Recently, the estranged pair was spotted in a hotel meeting outside with their kids. Jennifer Garner was also spotted in the outdoor location, and it was reported that the mixed family had a time out together for the kids.