Jennifer Lawrence Once Confessed She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Film

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed that Grammy-winning artist Adele once shared insightful advice with her. Lawrence shared that Adele cautioned her against starring in the 2016 romance space drama, Passengers, which also featured Chris Pratt. In an interview with The New York Times, Lawrence stated, "Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

Lawrence expressed regret over not listening to her and signing the movie Passengers, which received flak for normalizing abuse between the characters. The X-Men actor regretted being part of a problematic script later. She mentioned her regret about portraying a role that allows actions that affect her directly without any consent.

"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'" Lawrence was questioned during an interview as per The NY Times. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Lawrence had previously voiced her disappointment in herself for not identifying the problematic aspects of the script sooner. She described it as a "tainted, complicated love story," and she disclosed that a deeper analysis would have saved her from embarrassment later.

Chris Pratt, who was Lawrence's co-star in Passengers, also acknowledged his regret in addressing the faulty storyline. According to HuffPost, he also confessed that he was rather proud of the film's financial success. Passengers was part of a series of projects that Lawrence starred in during a period when she felt her career decisions were influenced by external factors. She recounted feeling like a "commodity" following her success in The Hunger Games and her Oscar win, leading to decisions that were heavily influenced by outside opinions.

However, Lawrence turned down the roles that didn't align with her creative vision later, as she learned from her previous venture. One such decision was to withdraw from the film Bad Blood, where she was initially set to portray Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. After witnessing Amanda Seyfried's acclaimed performance in Hulu's limited series The Dropout, Lawrence concluded that there was no need to revisit the role. "I thought she was terrific," Lawrence told The Times. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Jennifer Lawrence's confession leads us to another aspect of fame. Fame and celebrity status also come with a sense of responsibility towards fans and followers. As she continues to take leaps in her career, it is a great sense of courage shown by the actor to take lessons from her previous roles and continue to shine with her stardom.

