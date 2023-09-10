Adele's captivating melodies need no praise, but in 2016, the moving words of none other than Hollywood phenomenon and her close friend Jennifer Lawrence really had fans and listeners swooning.

Lawrence bared her emotions in a moving article for Time magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People in the World list as she conveyed her unshakable love for her close friend and musical powerhouse, Adele. The Top 100 awardees were recognized on this prestigious list, adorned by celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, and Oscar Isaac.

Jennifer Lawrence wrote this in TIME about Adele, gotta love it. pic.twitter.com/QVnzNLoSQI — christian (@HailZorp) May 2, 2016

Adele received a passionate and sincere tribute from Jennifer Lawrence, who rightly referred to her as "an international treasure." She went beyond the praise and explored Adele's true nature, calling her "a gift," per Cosmopolitan. Lawrence penned a vibrant description of her friend Adele in her own distinctive way, hailing her as "a gift... sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. B**ch."

Lawrence opens with a traditional flashback to their first encounter with Adele, writing, "Adele and I met at the Oscars in 2013. I remember sneaking backstage while she performed Skyfall, trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer." She continues by describing how moved she and well, arguably all her fans, were when we first listened to the album 21. "Then when 21 came out, mine and billions of other lives were — not to sound dramatic — changed."

Adele on her friendship with Jennifer Lawrence:



"She humanized me. I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity. We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time people want to know about my work, I don't want to talk about that." pic.twitter.com/NLHb8ZtE7k — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 11, 2021

She writes, "The way she is able to capture herself, and then in turn us, has turned her into a star that's not a star we look at, but a giant star with its own gravity that we are drawn to. All of this about her lyrics, and I haven't even gotten started on the voice — how could I? It's a once-in-a-lifetime. All this about her voice and I won't have time to talk about her intelligence."

The rest of the piece had J-Law written clearly all over it as she talked of Adele as having "500 years of old wisdom." She continued, "Her patience and kindness all wrapped up in the tough skin of a damn gangster."

this friendship of emma stone, jennifer lawrence and adele it's something so personal to me pic.twitter.com/p5EQIJiRgP — emma stone's manager (@emmarstones) February 13, 2022

Lawrence and Adele have been really good friends since 2013, finding a lot of common ground and love for each other. In an interview for Glamour, the Hunger Games actress is all praise for the Rolling in the Deep singer. “I love Emma. She cracks me up; she’s so “theater.” She’s so adorable. And Adele and I met, like, a year or so ago. Adele and I are a bit harsher; Emma’s never had a bad thought about anybody in her life. It’s so weird; I don’t like new people. But these two women—and Amy—they’re really lovely. And they’re so normal. I feel like I’m hanging out with my friends—my friends that don’t give a f–k about what I do.”

