In a candid conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence addressed rumors surrounding her appearance, firmly denying speculations of plastic surgery. Lawrence appeared unperturbed and credited her makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

The 33-year-old actress humorously dismissed the conjecture about eye surgery, stating, "Everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery. I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup." Recognizing the remarkable impact of makeup, particularly under the skillful hands of Vanngo, whom she playfully dubbed a "plastic surgeon," Lawrence addressed the surge in rumors surrounding her appearance. The spotlight on the actor's look amplified after her presence at the Dior Fashion Show, sparking discussions and conjectures regarding lip fillers and a possible nose job.

Despite the social media buzz suggesting cosmetic enhancements, she shared, Lawrence emphasized the natural changes that come with aging. Sharing her perspective, she mentioned starting her career at 19 and highlighted the evolution in her appearance over the years. "I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging," she explained. Lawrence candidly addressed the rumors, stating, "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

Kylie Jenner also chimed in to discuss the body image issues and how it impacted her life. Jenner not only mentioned the lip filler fiasco but also the continuous monitoring by the public of her body. “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently,” Jenner shared. “I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

The model and entrepreneur expressed bewilderment at the comparisons drawn between her younger and current self. Hinting how makeup and aging don't get mentioned and often get overshadowed by the speculations of going under the knife for female celebrities in the industry.

Meanwhile, Lawrence previously made headlines for suffering temporary deafness for a full week. This was the consequence of a mistake she made during one specific stunt, which had otherwise gone off without a hitch. Although she avoided major injuries during the production of the first Hunger Games film, she lost part of her hearing during the filming of the sequel. ​Lawrence reportedly discussed her hearing loss with Vanity Fair. She told the outlet, "I went deaf in one ear for months... But that wasn’t actually physically challenging."

