Jennifer Hudson and Rapper Common Have a Cozy PDA Moment in Chicago

Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Hudson and "The Light" rapper Common were recently spotted having a cute PDA moment in suburban Chicago after reportedly confirming their relationship, as reported by TMZ.

The new couple was reportedly taking a quiet stroll with each other in the serene and sublime suburban streets of Chicago close to Hudson's residence. They were reportedly engaged in a 90-minute walk, looking comfortable as they enjoyed and supposedly cherished the precious moment in each other's company as a couple; the new flames were in no hurry on the stroll. According to the neighbors in the area, they've been taking a lot of these romantic, PDA-filled walks as Hudson is free now to spend some quality time with her new beau amid a writer's strike from her hit talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

According to Glamour, the newly paired twosome sparked dating rumors earlier this year in February, after they were spotted having dinner and leaving the excluive Japanese restaurant, Nobu, in Malibu, an infamous beachfront celebrity hotspot for great food, and the perfect location for a secret romantic rendezvous for couples who are looking for privacy.

Fans have been speculating about their romance since they were sighted on several occasions last year. However, Hudson shut down any further speculations as she defended herself in a statement made to Entertainment Tonight, "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." Fans still remained in disbelief, though, given that the two looked rather cozy.

The 51-year-old rapper recently posted a picture of his new sweetheart on Instagram as he gushed about the Emmy winner's success with the launch of her talk show in Chicago. She appeared to have a surprised reaction upon seeing herself and the show on a billboard quite close to her home. Hudson was reportedly in a pink ensemble with matching acrylic nails, a pink rock-themed ring, and a layered gold necklace customized to her name, 'Jennifer.'

The rapper was all compliments for Hudson's performance. "You looked amazing up there. So pure, so true, and really really moving. And above all, so Chicago!" said the rapper in the caption of his post.

In addition to having a rather romantic time with her new boyfriend, the "I Still Love You" singer shared a post on her Instagram with her 3.9 million followers regarding her progress in "making it to the weekend" as the post is captioned. She looked drop-dead gorgeous with her natural hair let loose, a pair of stylish black shades, and her classic pout. The ensemble for her weekend included a dusty rose ripped top paired with a comfy oversized denim jacket.

The two also costar in the upcoming film "Breathe."