It appears that Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck have managed to establish a good co-parenting arrangement for their combined family. Nevertheless, as reported by various media outlets, a particular issue has become a source of tension between the Yes Day actress and her ex-husband's current wife, and that is Affleck's smoking habit. "Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it," a source said, as per OK! Magazine.

Although Garner does not enforce her rules upon the renowned Good Will Hunting actor, she holds a strong distaste for cigarettes and has requested that Affleck refrain from smoking in the presence of their three children. Garner and Affleck share a familial bond established over a 14-year relationship that began in 2004, during which they welcomed three children into their lives: Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and Samuel Garner.

Garner's request is because she is concerned for the well-being and health of their children. "She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow," the source said. As per the aforementioned report, the insider disclosed that Affleck's habit is significantly infuriating his ex-wife: "...this is putting her patience to the test."

On the other hand, Marca reported that Lopez perceives cigarettes as a means for Affleck to manage his anxieties and maintain sobriety, viewing this habit as a potential tool in diverting from other addictions. To clarify, it doesn't mean J-Lo supports her husband's smoking habit, but as this source explained, "J Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon." In other words, despite understanding his dependency, Lopez also strongly wishes for Affleck to overcome his reliance on cigarettes for his well-being. However, this differing stance has reportedly led to heightened tensions between Garner and Lopez.

Meanwhile, Lopez has recently expressed her trust in Affleck, whom she tied the knot with, in 2022. She also emphasized the depth of their bond across every facet of their life. She conveyed that their connection portrays them as genuine partners not only in professional endeavors but also in matters of parenthood and romantic companionship. "We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion, everything because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that’s what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion," she said.

Furthermore, despite their contrasting perspectives, Lopez has showered praise upon Garner, acknowledging her as an exceptional co-parent, and emphasizing their remarkable commitment to raising the children together. She highlighted these sentiments during her Vogue cover story in December 2022, expressing agreement that the transitional phase requires delicate handling, but said that it has been progressing positively. Meanwhile, Affleck echoed Lopez's sentiments, emphasizing the enduring attributes that have strengthened their bond over the years.

