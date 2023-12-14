Jennifer Garner Shares Why She May Never Appear at the Met Gala Event Again

Actress Jennifer Garner unveiled the reason behind her absence from the Met Gala for over 15 years during an episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series. The Alias alum, featured in the series on December 11, shared insights into her simple beauty routine, taking the opportunity to address the curiosity surrounding her single appearance at the prestigious event back in 2007.

Garner candidly revealed, "I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back!" Her response came after the persistent query of why she hasn't attended the Met Gala once in more than fifteen years. Despite her apprehensions, Garner clarified that her lone Met Gala experience was a positive one, marking the Poiret: King of Fashion-themed evening. Recalling the memorable night, the 51-year-old actress expressed that she had a fantastic experience at the event, donning a "magical red Valentino gown" as the designer's date.

While Garner's Met Gala experience was a one-time affair, the event's majestic and special atmosphere left an enduring impression on the actress, even though it did not prompt her to make subsequent appearances at the iconic gathering. Garner took to Instagram in 2018 to speak about her struggles at high-profile events like the Met Gala. Accompanied by a throwback red carpet photo featuring her in a strapless, floor-length dress, her caption humorously delved into the trials of navigating a glamorous evening in couture.

"You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you've been sewn into a dress," Garner wrote in the post, concluding with the hashtag "#TrueFriendsHelpYouPee" and tagging producer Nicole King Solaka. While Garner may not be a regular attendee at the Met Gala, her disclosure adds a touch of authenticity to the glamorous facade often associated with red carpet events.

After her separation from former partner Ben Affleck, the duo has tried to maintain harmony in their blended families, which include Garner and her boyfriend John Miller, and Affleck and his current wife Jennifer Lopez. The insider, as reported by US Weekly, attributes this smooth integration to the "mature" personalities of the individuals involved and their unwavering commitment to a common goal.

The source explained, "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John. They have a mutual respect and are always very friendly with one another." Despite the complexities of navigating relationships post-divorce, Garner, Miller, Affleck, and Lopez have successfully fostered an environment of understanding and cooperation. John Miller and Garner, who have been romantically involved for an extended period, have traditionally kept their relationship under wraps. The source emphasized, "Jen and John are in a great place. They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out."

