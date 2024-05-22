Jennifer Garner Shares an Emotional Clip of Her Sobbing on an Airplane: "What Are We Going to Do?"

Jennifer Garner left her fans in awe as the actor shed tears in a video on Monday, May 20. The 52-year-old actor posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself crying as she attended her daughter Violet's pre-graduation send-off ceremony, as reported by TMZ. Garner posted the images and video of her emotional self captioned, "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣).

The first photo captures Garner clapping amidst a crowd of proud parents at the school ceremony, appearing emotional. In the next snap, she was seen outside wiping away tears while wearing a lanyard with her name printed on it. Garner is also seen sobbing while seated on a plane, expressing her concerns in one clip, "How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?" She then lifted her glasses to wipe away more tears with a tissue. In a final photo, Garner is seen wearing silver glasses with '2024' written across the lenses in large black digits as she stands in a kitchen.

Garner's post sought love and support from her friends in the industry and fans who poured their wishes in the comments. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "I’m sooooo with you ❤🩹," while Legally Blonde actor Reese Witherspoon commented, "Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs." Fashion designer Rachel Zoe also shared, "Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪."

Fans like @bradbeaz wrote, "You are a national treasure, Jen Garner." Expressing her love for Garner, @suri_crowe wrote, "Jennifer Garner is one of the cutest women on the planet…. 😍" Another user, @fluffswife, shared the sentiment and wrote, "You know it really does get better. Seeing them as adults is a really cool thing too. I can’t say I don’t miss a full house, but it’s fun to watch them navigate life in their own way. ❤️"

In November 2023, Garner shared insights on how her eldest, Violet, was gracefully navigating college tours as she prepared to embark on her journey beyond the nest, as reported by People. The actor also shares children Fin and Samuel with her ex, Ben Affleck, who is currently surrounded by divorce speculation with J Lo. Given her amicable relationship with her ex-husband, it wasn't surprising to see her make a pitstop at his place over the weekend as he navigates his current marital crisis. Rumors about the trouble in their marriage sparked when both Affleck and Lopez were spotted without their wedding rings as they marked their public appearances alone in the recent past.