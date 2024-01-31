Jennifer Garner Excuses Herself From Ben Affleck and Kids for ‘Prioritizing Herself’

Jennifer Garner feels great that she can now focus on her own life as her kids with Ben Affleck have grown up. In an interview with the podcast Raising Good Humans, Garner talked about how tough it was to get used to being a mother after having her three children—that she shares with Affleck, reported The Things. "When I had my first, I was so over that kid,” Jennifer admitted. "The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life, so I wasn't so on top of them. It gives them space."

Although Garner may have seemed innocent enough in her remarks, it is said that the actress supported the Justice League actor during his years of addiction. After their breakup, she was even seen transporting him to a rehab facility. Many reports have shared that Garner feels glad that the kids are all grown up.

Garner was relieved that Jennifer Lopez would now be in charge of Affleck since it would allow her more time to devote herself to her personal life, PageSix reported. “I’m sure she’s thrilled to get rid of her fourth child,” a source shared with the outlet. “Jen has always approached things the same, no matter who Ben has been with. They have kids together—so if he has another episode or falls off the wagon, it would be her problem.”

“Jen is a great mother; she has really mothered those kids—and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore,” the insider went on. “Jen grew up with her parents happily married, and her sisters are married, so I know that she wanted it to work out. But she’s moved on.”

At a school function, the Argo actor and his current spouse, Lopez, were recently seen laughingly interacting with Garner and their kids. The group of three was seen together after going to a musical event. Garner, 51, strolled with her children, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, while Lopez, 54, her husband, followed with Emme, 15, Lopez's child.

Happy-looking Ben Affleck reunites with ex Jennifer Garner for son Samuel’s school pickup https://t.co/2EIUOkftpp pic.twitter.com/8qweo6l4Er — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2024

“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” a source told US Weekly in November 2023. “They have a mutual respect for each other.” In her Vogue cover story from November 2022, Lopez even gave the pair accolades. “Garner is an amazing co-parent,” the Grammy nominee said at the time. “They work really well together.”

Living in their $60 million Beverly Hills, California, residence with Affleck, Lopez is often shown with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. She said in January to viewers of the Today show that getting together was "emotional" for the younger children. “At the same time, [it’s] all your dreams coming true,” the performer clarified.