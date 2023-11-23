Jennifer Aniston’s Soulful Ode to Close Friend Matthew Perry Apparently Had a Secret Message

In a poignant and heartfelt tribute, Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her role as Rachel Green on the iconic show Friends, honored her late co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. Approximately two weeks after Perry's demise, Aniston took to Instagram to share her emotions and possibly convey a subtle message.

As followers expected a quick response from the star cast, they were disappointed with no words from the actors and best friends of Perry over social media. Aniston seemed to acknowledge this as she delved deeper into the complexities of the grieving process. "Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep," read a part of Aniston's post. She continued, "Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, 'Could you BE any crazier?'" she added.

In a touching tribute, Aniston paid homage to her late co-star as the post read, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before." Continuing on his persona she wrote, "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it."

"And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)," Aniston wrote as she concluded the emotional post by addressing Perry as "little brother." "You always made my day…❤️🕊️" it ended leaving readers in awe.

According to The Daily Mail, the late actor’s castmates are reportedly in talks to give him an honorary tribute at the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards which is set to be held on the 15th of January at the Peacock Theaters in Los Angeles. This comes after a source with close knowledge of the matter commented on what brought on the thought. The source revealed: “When it comes to Matthew’s death, emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation, which is understandable.”

