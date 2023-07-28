Jennifer Aniston’s B’Day Tribute for Sandra Bullock, Reveals Her Adorable Nickname - ‘Sand-Da-La!!'

In a touching birthday tribute to her close friend Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of their valued friendship with the followers, including a sweet nickname that has won the hearts of their fans.

Jennifer Aniston took center stage to give a heartfelt tribute to her close friend Sandra Bullock as the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday. The beloved Friends actor revealed a special nickname for Bullock on her Instagram Story, calling her "Sand-Da-La!" The tribute was followed by a collection of never-before-seen images that showed off their strong bond, enthralling all their fans.

The birthday tribute started with a sweet photo of her, along with a parody cup that was modeled after Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The image's accompanying text, "Happy Birthday Sand-Da-La!!," immediately drew notice to the lovely nickname Jennifer had jokingly created for her friend.

Sandra Bullock, Courteney Cox, and other Friends cast members appeared in a group photo. Fans were in awe at the deep connection these women have developed over the years as Aniston expressed her feelings with the simple but powerful words, "We adore you," accompanied by three red heart emojis.

Omg omg what Sand-a-La, so cute 😭 Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock's friendship is just ...💗. pic.twitter.com/Zua9s8qQln — Liz (@annetteb_) July 26, 2023

She shared another picture of Bullock and a friend, completing her previous emotion, and wrote, "SO MUCH!" Aniston concluded her humorous birthday homage by posting a video of Bullock running in the kitchen as she prepares some sort of filling.

Their friendship attracted attention when they appeared together on the cover of Interview magazine in February 2020. Aniston and Bullock discussed how their shared past with actor Tate Donovan played a part in their friendship in an open and light conversation. Bullock jokingly said, "Given that he dated both of us, [he] was a pretty patient person," to which Aniston jokingly retorted, "He seems to fit a type," with Bullock adding, "Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous."

jennifer aniston & sandra bullock pic.twitter.com/J9XKIAXimn — comfort for jennifer stans (@comfortaniston) July 26, 2023

Octavia Spencer and Bullock's other famous friends also shared posts in celebration of the actress' birthday. Spencer, 53, shared a photo of herself and Bullock smiling for the camera on Instagram along with a precious candid of the two giggling as they greeted one another at the 2012 Academy Awards ceremony.

She wrote in the caption, “There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people. Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday!"

Additionally, Ryan Reynolds wished Bullock a happy birthday while making a reference to their 2009 film The Proposal. Reynolds posted a clip from the rom-com with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

