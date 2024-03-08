Jennifer Aniston With Net Worth of More Than $300 Million, Once Splurged $13 Million On Diamonds

Jennifer Aniston, has been the face of immense success and self-discipline in Hollywood. The actor not only made a fortune with her talent, but also created an indelible mark in the industry with her persona, resulting in a huge fan following across the globe. The multi millionaire actor with a net worth of $300 million per Mirror is not only known for her exuberant aura but also her exquisite choice and love for diamonds.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

One of Aniston's most memorable jewelry moments occurred at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, where she dazzled on the red carpet wearing a staggering $13 million worth of diamonds. Among her breathtaking embellishments were Lorraine Schwartz 100-carat diamond earrings valued at approximately $11.5 million, coordinated with a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring, valued at approximately $1.5 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The actor radiated with expensive, jewelry at the gala event back then. And as per reports, Aniston owned those $13 million worth of diamonds that she wore, and none were rented. Prior to the 2017 appearance, during the 2013 Oscars, the Murder Mystery star donned a custom Dior outfit with an Art Deco diamond bracelet, valued at over a million dollars. As she gracefully walked the red carpet, the 54-year-old showcased these iconic pieces that shimmered brilliantly under the camera flashes. The bracelet, with its retro aesthetic and over 100 carats of diamonds across two tiers, undeniably stole the spotlight.

thinking about jennifer aniston’s look for the vanity fair oscar party in 2017 pic.twitter.com/oP9Fb4JjKg — nic (@anistonily) January 15, 2021

One cannot deny the hardwork that went behind acquiring the delicate multi-million diamonds. Recalling her struggle the Friends star once confessed, "I couldn't even get a break in a commercial, let alone land a TV role - especially a high profile one like in 'Friends.'" Apart from her name in the entertainment industry the actor's success also sparked with her exquisite choice of jewelry. Benefiting from her accumulated wealth, she takes pleasure in collecting luxurious jewelry from esteemed brands such as Cartier, Bvlgari, and Fred Leighton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In 2015, Aniston expanded her already flourishing career in the entertainment industry by collaborating with a prominent Middle Eastern airline, Emirates Airlines. Boutros Boutros, the Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand of Emirates, officially confirmed the collaboration, affirming that they were working with Aniston on a global digital and television campaign, as reported by Page Six. The Friends star joined the league of Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, who endorsed Etihad Airlines, the second-largest UAE Airline, in promoting Middle Eastern carriers. A source cited by the New York Post corroborated Aniston's involvement in the Emirates campaign and the substantial compensation associated with it. Employing American film stars in advertising is a prevalent strategy in the region, akin to Kidman's endorsement for Etihad Airlines, showcasing the airline's penchant for collaborating with global celebrities.