Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Silver Hair Roots While Promoting Her Hair Care Brand

Jennifer Aniston is not shying away from signs of aging as she promotes her new LolaVie intensive repair hair treatment product. Sporting a trendy all-black athleisure outfit, the "Friends" star can be seen rocking silver hair roots. In the video, Aniston has pulled back her famed tresses in a half-ponytail while the rest of her wavy blonde hair falls over her shoulders. One can noticeably see grey streaks styled elegantly in the front.

"New @lolavie drop," the beauty brand founder captioned the video. Expressing her excitement over the new hair care product, Aniston instructed her followers on how to use the latest intensive repair hair treatment. "You can use it once a week. Just wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then you put this in, brush it in, leave it in a towel, sleep in it for an hour, whatever you want. We're excited!"

According to Hollywood Life, fans soon flooded the comments section reacting to Aniston's natural silver hair streaks. "Well done for allowing grey to come through – refreshing," one fan wrote admiringly, while a second fan added, "Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees." A third joked that they will gladly follow any of her beauty tips. "If The Goddess is telling us what to do, we do it!" they wrote.

The "Murder Mystery" star is famous for her stunning blonde hair. She founded LolaVie in 2021 with the help of her friends. In an exclusive to People, the "Just Go with It" actor revealed, "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them." In another interview with InStyle, she shared that her male co-stars are obsessed with her hair care brand. "Guys love a good hair product. The guys have taken all the samples. My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed."

Image Source: Getty Images| Rich Fury

Aniston has been solely responsible for the massive success of her hair care brand. She recently went incognito to witness the launch sales at Ulta. "Guys, I'm at Ulta and we're going to sneak in. LolaVie is launching," she exclaimed with excitement in the video shared on Instagram.

"So we're going to put on this little hat, and my sunglasses on, and we're going to go see what it looks like in the store. Let's go, come on!" she continued while hopping out of the car. Aniston then snuck into her brand's display section and bought some of her products before returning to her car. "I mean, come on," she exclaimed into the camera while opening the shopping bag, "This is so exciting!"