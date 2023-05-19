Jennifer Aniston Gets Emotional as She Purchases Products From Her New Haircare Line in Disguise

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen visiting an outlet of the store Ulta Beauty to check out the new collection of her haircare line, LolaVie, and wishing to evade any unwanted engagement, the star donned a subtle disguise for her visit to the location.

The Friends alum launched the new haircare line in 2021, which is now available to shop at Ulta, LolaVie’s exclusive retailer. The line includes daily staples like shampoo and conditioner as well as styling products. The caption on the video that was shared by Aniston read, “And, we’re live at @UltaBeauty! @LolaVie is officially in ALL stores across the country. So exciting.”

The adorable video begins with Aniston pulling up to the store in her car and saying, "Okay, there it is," as she points to the Ulta sign. She said, "This is very exciting. Guys, I'm at Ulta and we're going to sneak in… LolaVie is launching. So we're going to put on this little hat, and my sunglasses on, and we're going to go see what it looks like in the store. Let's go, come on!" she adds, jumping out of the car.

For the disguise, the legendary actress who played Rachel Green wore an ankle-length chunky gray sweater, black pants, and a distressed brown hat along with her shades. As she walked into her own store, it is noticeable that the rear of her hat has been nibbled to shreds, probably by one of her own dogs.

Aniston, however, doesn't allow the damage to get in her way as she explores the LolaVie display while greeting the employee that says hello to her before resuming her work. The clip also reveals the LolaVie display and then cuts to her exiting the shop with a bag. "I mean, come on, this is so exciting!" she says to the camera once she is back in her car and opening the bag.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Fans couldn't stop talking about the way the 54-year-old star disguised her identity—particularly the mangled hat. One said, "My favorite part is the chewed-up hat. Another one wrote, "The thread off the cardigan. So delightfully normal." While one commented, "I’m sorry but a half-eaten floppy hat and a pair of shades can’t disguise @jenniferaniston," another one said, "Your voice reveals everything."

LolaVie desires to make products that are "effective, smart and unfussy—ones that solve real problems without the fluff," the brand's site states. All products utilize plant-based components and are created to hydrate and strengthen hair. Aniston's involvement in the line is "from overseeing product development to marketing to creative direction." The website also reveals that all of the products are Jen-approved, and that "she has spent countless hours making sure formulations live up to her standards."

The Morning Show actress, who debuted LolaVie in 2021, has always been forthright regarding using her own LolaVie products to keep her locks hydrated. When she first launched the products, Aniston shared about her hair with People and said, "It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy. So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head-on and go, Let's make something great."