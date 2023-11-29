Jennifer Aniston Promotes Mental Health Support in Recent Post after Matthew Perry's Death

Jennifer Aniston recently promoted Americares, a nonprofit that works to improve mental health services, on social media. In an effort to rally her fans to give on Giving Tuesday, the Friends actress shared an educational clip created by the organization. As part of this global generosity movement to give back, the actress said that the organization will be matching contributions eight times over. There haven't been many Instagram photos from Jennifer since she remembered her late co-star and friend Matthew Perry.

As reported by Mirror, one of the photos that the group originally posted had the caption: "We are grateful for our donors and local partners who make it possible to deliver critically needed medicines and supplies to 85 countries on average each year. Give the gift of #health this #GivingTuesday." Further, Aniston wrote for her fans, "Their funds deliver critically needed medical aid and mental health support to survivors of crisis and frontline healthcare workers around the world." Hardly two weeks had passed since she paid homage to her friend, Matthew Perry, who passed away tragically.

She also sent a message on her Instagram account on Tuesday asking followers to donate to the charity Matthew Perry Foundation. Perry's lifelong dream of assisting those afflicted with addiction came to fruition on November 3 with the formal creation of the Matthew Perry Foundation. She wrote in her story, "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering from addiction. He would have been grateful for the love." The late Friends actor battled substance misuse for much of his life and was a lifelong supporter of treatment programs for both drugs and alcohol.

Perry, 54, died of what seems to have been a drowning on October 28, and almost two weeks later, Aniston talked publicly about her Friends co-star for the first time since the tragedy. She shared on her Instagram post, "Oh boy this one has cut deep ... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."

She further added, "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

