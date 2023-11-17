The recent death of Matthew Perry has left a void in the hearts of fans all over the world. Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, died unexpectedly, prompting heartfelt tributes from his co-stars, with Jennifer Aniston sharing unseen messages that reveal the genuine and profound nature of their friendship, per Mirror.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green alongside Perry's Chandler, revealed the close bond they shared both on and off-screen in an Instagram post. The 54-year-old actress shared a photo of them laughing on set, along with a heartfelt text message from Perry. "Making you laugh just made my dad. It made my day:)," the message read, alongside a photo of the two friends laughing. Aniston's response was, "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times..."

Aniston's tribute went beyond a single Instagram photo. She shared a clip from the show that showed their on-screen bond from the series finale of Friends. In her caption, she expressed how difficult it was to say goodbye to Perry, recognizing the special bond they shared as members of the iconic six-member cast. "We were always the six of us," Aniston wrote. This was a chosen family that forever altered who we were and what our path would be."

Aniston wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep."

Aniston added, "And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die." She further said, "His life depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)"

Aniston concluded the post with "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “Could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

Aniston's remembrance joins a chorus of tributes from Perry's other co-stars, per Variety. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, expressed appreciation for Perry's comedic talent and shared a favorite set moment. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, thanked Perry for his commitment to his craft, recognizing his brilliance even in difficult circumstances. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, expressed gratitude for the moments she spent with Perry, highlighting his dedication to his work.

