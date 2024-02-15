Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Aniston reconciled with her estranged father, John Aniston, after initially harboring resentment against him for abandoning the family when she was a child. The Friends star, now 54, allegedly required counseling to deal with abandonment problems due to her father. The story of her remarkable fortitude and resolve at a young age, paving the way for her to become one of the screen's most recognizable faces, is somewhat unknown.

Jennifer weathered many emotional storms in her life, emerging from them stronger and gentler. The actress demonstrated that one cannot harbor resentment and bitterness for the rest of our lives, by sharing a sweet throwback photo from her youth with her estranged father.

The Days of Our Lives star John Aniston allegedly left the family when Jennifer was little. She was obviously devastated by her father's choice, but she has now gone on to gracefully accept their relationship as it is. She captioned the picture, "Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now."

According to a report by The Daily Mail, when the COVID-19 virus started disrupting life throughout the world, Jennifer made efforts to mend old wounds. A source close to John informed the outlet, "Jen forgave her father for walking out on the family a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs."

The source added, "Jennifer didn't speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis, she has been on the phone almost every day. And not just brief conversations. It's like she has realized life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He's thrilled that they have reconciled."

As per Daily Mail, Jennifer recalled how as a youngster her father "was gone" when she got home from a friend's birthday party. Upon seeing her father again, she said, "[My father] was not a good communicator... but, as best he could, he explained and apologized, and it's enough. We've made up. There are still parts that are hard for me, but I'm an adult. I can't blame my parents anymore."

In an old interview with Rolling Stone, Jennifer recalls her traumatic upbringing, including the absence of her father and the tense relationship she had with her mother, Nancy. When questioned whether she was upset with him or if she was trying to make him happy, she said, "Pleasing, pleasing, pleasing, everything to please."

She continued by saying that she had finally forgiven her father and come to terms with their complicated relationship after he had apologized to her. She went on to say, "Like I said, he's not a good communicator. Maybe if my parents had talked more. There were signs, but also, knowing my father, he probably didn't say anything. But, as best he could, my dad explained and apologized, and it was enough. We've made up. There are still parts that are hard for me, but I'm an adult. I can't blame my parents anymore."

Although she said that the experience of her father's abandonment was the worst moment of her life, the actress has never allowed it to change the way she thinks of him. She described her father as "unbelievably shy and funny" and "one of the nicest men you'll ever meet."