Jennifer Aniston Not Ready to Forgive Angelina Jolie Years After Brad Pitt Cheating Drama

Jennifer Anniston remains on bitter terms with Angelina Jolie because of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor's romantic involvement with Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt while the two were still legally married, reports Geo News.

The Just Go With It actress is seemingly giving the Salt actress the cold shoulder and has completely cut all friendship and social ties with Jolie after the news of a rumored affair involving Jolie and both the actress' now ex-husband Brad Pitt while Aniston and Pitt were still married up until 2005.

After 18 years post-divorce, Aniston never once had a friendly interaction with Jolie and prefers to remain distant to the extent of not following her social media. The two remain far from each other during award ceremonies or Red Carpet moments.

Jolie's name appears to have been red-listed by Aniston in terms of forgiving her for literally stealing her man while the two appeared to be in a blissful matrimony. Pitt and Aniston were often caught on camera together looking quite cozy throughout their relationship between 2000 and 2005. Sadly, it didn't last long because of Jolie's involvement during the filming of the movie Mr. And Mrs. Smith.

Instead of letting go of the 18-year grudge against Jolie, Aniston is actually all the more accepting of other women who dated the Fight Club actor. Gwyneth Paltrow, Geena Davis, and Nicole Poturalski are among the few who enjoyed Pitt's company in romance with whom the Friends actress has no trouble socializing.

Earlier this week, Aniston in good faith commented on an Instagram post that Gwyneth Paltrow put up on account of her daughter Apple Martin's birthday which happens to coincide with Mother's Day. The Iron Man actress commemorated a sweet post for her daughter as she shared a loving carousel of pictures of the lovely mother-daughter duo in their serene smiles caught in the polaroids of time.

The post, liked by Aniston, received comments from other celebrities in the industry; Demi Moore, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, and Tom Brady being among the few of the 8.3 million followers who wished her young daughter.

The stunning Marley & Me actress recently posted a heartwarming reel on Instagram as she took a moment to express her gratitude to all the wonderful and talented women in her life, who constantly make an impact and support her through her professional and personal endeavors in the industry.

The reel featured all the major goddesses of the Hollywood industry such as her co-actresses from Friends Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow followed by Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Jodie Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and more who graced this amalgamation of love and support.