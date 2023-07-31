Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston Post Hilarious Tributes for Sandra Bullock's Birthday

Recently, Sandra Bullock celebrated her 59th birthday, and her famous pals were sure to throw her a party befitting her status. Ryan Reynolds posted Bullock's first nude scene on Instagram as a little NSFW way of wishing her a happy birthday.

The two co-starred in 2009's The Proposal, and Reynolds shared a clip from the film in which they accidentally run into each other without clothes on. In the moment from The Proposal when Sandra Bullock's character, Margaret, is searching for a towel after a shower, she trips and falls right into Ryan Reynolds' character, Andrew, who has just changed out of his running gear.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'I Did Quit, I Stopped Acting for a Year', Before Deadpool's $1.5B Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds wrote on the post, "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

Jennifer Aniston shared some adorable, intimate moments with the Miss Congeniality actress on her Instagram stories, as reported by Toofab. The actress penned her thoughts over a photo of Bullock giving the thumbs up while holding a cup with the logo of The Morning Show, "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!." Aniston, 54, then posted a photo of the two of them beside Courteney Cox, her close friend and co-star on Friends. An emphatic, "WE LOVE YOU!!!" in her message, Aniston included three red heart emoticons. Posting another picture of Bullock with a buddy with the caption "SO MUCH!" seemed to complete her earlier thought. She then concluded her birthday homage with a humorous video of Bullock taking the helm in the kitchen as she prepared some form of filling in a bowl.

Image Source: Getty Images | Charley Gallay

Also Read: Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds Get Embroiled in a Bidding War to Buy Ottawa Senators

Aniston remarked off camera, "What step are we at now, missy?" To this Bullock responded, "I'm folding it in!" in reference to a famous (and funny) exchange between Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek. Hayes added, "That's what he said," and the other performers burst out laughing.

According to People, the actress, who turned 59 on Wednesday, was seen out and about in Los Angeles the day after her birthday. Bullock looked effortlessly stylish as she walked to her vehicle carrying a bouquet of flowers while dressed in a yellow belted midi dress with a floral-like motif. The Oscar winner donned a bunch of jewelry and a pair of gray Birkenstocks with her loose bun of brown hair.

Also Read: Barefoot Blake Lively Votes With First-Timer Ryan Reynolds & Shares Photo Of The Occasion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

Octavia Spencer, among Bullock's other famous acquaintances, shared something in her honor on the occasion of her birthday. In addition to A Time to Kill (1996), the two also appeared in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005). Along with two images of them, Spencer, 53, wrote, "There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people, Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday! 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁."

References:

https://toofab.com/2023/07/27/ryan-reynolds-jennifer-aniston-sandra-bullock-birthday-tributes/

https://people.com/sandra-bullock-seen-with-flowers-rare-sighting-after-birthday-los-angeles-photo-7567037

More from Inquisitr

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Agree To Put Feud On Hold For Coronavirus Relief Effort

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly In Talks To Star In ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Netflix Adaptation