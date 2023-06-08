Jenna Ortega's Mother Natalie and Fans Are Really Concerned on Her Viral Smoking Video

The "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega has gained an impressive fanbase after portraying the dark, funny, Gothic character of Wednesday from the "Addams Family." However, recently, Ortega has been receiving severe backlash from fans after a video of her smoking a cigarette has gone viral.

In a clip shared by the Twitter handle @wstgoat7, the 20-year-old can be seen leaning against a wall and taking a couple of puffs while keenly listening to a friend's conversation. The "Stuck in the Middle" actress is seen wearing a black top and formal pants, with her hair tied in a messy bun, and carrying a black handbag. Initially, the video looked fake but it has already garnered 30 million views on the social media platform. Apart from her loyal fans, Ortega's mother too has called her out since the video leaked.

According to Page Six, responding to the viral photos and video of her daughter smoking cigarettes, Natalie Ortega didn’t mince her thoughts. In a now-deleted set of Instagram stories, Natalie shared a series of posts that warned against the dangers of smoking and depicted warnings about lung cancer. Ironically, the Twitter handle @wstgoat7, which had previously posted the viral video, also reposted Natalie's Instagram stories with the caption: "Jenna Ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via her Instagram story ain't no way."

Natalie, who is a nurse, shared 13 Instagram stories shaming the "Scream VI" actress, including a meme of Gollum with the caption: "Don't believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I've been smoking for most of my 21 years and I feel great!" She also shared posts on damaged teeth and gums, cataracts, brittle bones, and smoking stench. According to Indy100, fans too joined the backlash by expressing their opinion on Twitter. @BronGotGame, a disappointed fan said that Jenna is "off the roster."

Few of Jenna's fans supported her actions, with @modeltits writing, "Stop infantilizing jenna, anyways is that the Miu Miu Nappa leather pocket bag? she has good taste."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the "Fallout" actress calls herself a "people pleaser" after being criticized over changing her lines in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." "But I think that because I'm someone who is very opinionated or because I know what it's like to be a people pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it's been in the past, when I went into 'Wednesday' I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard." Ortega will be next seen in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice 2" alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, reports Teen Vogue.