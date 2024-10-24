Jenna Bush Hager Kept a Box Full of Memories From Her Exes. Then, Her Husband Found Her Secret

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager shared a personal story on a recent edition of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, which resonated with a large number of viewers. Things started with a Netflix series and ended with her husband Henry Hager making an unexpected discovery. Jenna and Hoda Kotb were chatting about the popular show Nobody Wants This, starring, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. While they were talking, Jenna shared that she and Henry noticed a moment while binge-watching the series that would eventually become a reflection of their own lives.

"This show helped me through a moment yesterday with my husband, Henry Hager," Jenna explained, as per Today. She went on to describe how Henry stumbled upon her "box" while searching for an old photo to frame. This wasn't just any box, though. It contained mementos from Jenna's past relationships, including love letters and photos. "It doesn't just have one boyfriend," Jenna clarified, adding a touch of humor to the situation. The discovery led to a brief but mature conversation between the couple.

"He said he just skimmed," Jenna shared, recounting Henry's reaction. "He said he briefly took a peek at the box, but it scared him." Interestingly, Jenna credited the Netflix show for providing context to the situation. "Without Kristen Bell and Adam Brody and all those people, he wouldn't have even known what a 'box' was," she mused. The conversation took an introspective turn as Kotb and Jenna pondered whether keeping such boxes was more common among women. "Men don't keep boxes, I don't think. Do they?" Kotb wondered aloud. Jenna's response was equally revealing: "I think Henry used to have old love letters, but I think I got rid of those. I don't remember exactly."

Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Chase Hager attend A Candid Conversation with Jane Fonda and Andy Cohen on the 40th Anniversary of her Academy Award winning at Darby Downstairs on October 11, 2012 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim)

Kotb shared that she, too, has a box from her previous marriage, tucked away under her bed. "It's so weird because sometimes when I put it back under the bed, or wherever, I think to myself, 'I can't believe that was such a huge chapter in my life, and now it's condensed to a shoe box of things that's now under the bed,'" Kotb reflected. Both hosts agreed that there's "no harm, no foul" in keeping such mementos. However, Jenna humorously admitted, "If I had found (Henry's) box, we might have had a different conversation."

Kotb recently announced she was leaving TODAY and it turned into an emotional goodbye between Jenna and Kotb. They had been co-hosting for years and had become close friends. Jenna expressed how much Kotb meant to her before breaking down in tears. She said, "You are who I come to. When I'm feeling joyful, when I'm feeling unsure, you are who I come to. Looking at you and seeing magic was one of the easiest things I’ve ever seen," as per NBC.