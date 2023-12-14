TLC's second half of season four debuted on Tuesday night, marking Tammy Slaton's return to the small screen. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Tammy's last few days at the Ohio weight reduction treatment center were shown in the episode. The TV personality was allowed to return home to her family in Kentucky after her trach was successfully removed. She was forced to leave her 40-year-old husband, Caleb Willingham, behind since he was not permitted to leave the institution. Caleb had not undergone weight reduction surgery, and his trach remained in place.

When the 1000-lb Sisters actress learned that her spouse would be staying in treatment, and she started crying. Tammy hugged and kissed Caleb after shedding many tears, but she wasn't sure when she would get to see him again. This was a triggering point for a lot of viewers, as the episode was difficult to watch due to Caleb's impending death. As per the outlet, one user commented on Reddit, "Omg, this scene is haunting, like he knew." Another one said, "Oh my, this episode, knowing how things played out, breaks my heart. So proud of Tammy, though." A third one wrote, "Tammy's goodbye to the rehab facility was so emotional!! What would eventually happen to Caleb would be so devastating!" A fourth user added, "Lawd poor Caleb. I hope he saw her after this day, and it really wasn't the last time."

Most people knew Caleb Willingham as the adored 1000-Lb Sisters persona and as Tammy's spouse. Caleb, who was from Evansville, Indiana, was Facebook friends with many celebrities from TLC, such as Meghan Crumpler. At the weight-loss center they frequented, Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, Tammy got to know Caleb. Caleb proposed to Tammy in the rehab parking lot after they had been dating for three weeks, and she was completely taken aback by his offer. On November 20, 2022, the couple exchanged vows in front of thirty of their closest friends and family members at the venue. When Caleb watched his wife go into the ceremony area, he broke down in tears, remembering how his "heart exploded" when he saw Tammy in her white wedding gown and tiara.

A sneak peek at Season 5 was released by US Weekly, and it showed Tammy's heartbreaking decision to leave Caleb at the rehab. He even wrote a sweet poem for her and bid her goodbye in the teaser. After exchanging lengthy embraces, Caleb says he will meet her outside the clinic shortly. He told her, "I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby. I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there." Unfortunately, Tammy stated that Caleb had passed away less than a year after the pair exchanged vows. She shared via Instagram in July this year, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much, thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

