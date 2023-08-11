‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenn Harley Says She Planned to ‘Pull a Kylie Jenner’ and Keep Her Baby a Secret

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley made public on August 7 that she was expecting a child with current boyfriend Joe Ambrosole. She has a 17-year-old son named Mason from a previous relationship and a 5-year-old daughter named Ariana Sky who she shares with the Jersey Shore star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Harley (@jennharley)

Also Read: Here's All You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Love Life: From Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet

Jenn, 36, announced her pregnancy with the release of lovely images shot on Miami Beach. In a recent interview with The US Sun, the real estate agent revealed, "Honestly, like, I wanted to Kylie Jenner the whole pregnancy, and just keep it a secret the whole time. But I felt like that would be weird. I mean, obviously, our close friends and family knew, but for the most part, nobody really knew."

Jenn and her boyfriend just relocated from Las Vegas to Miami, but she managed to keep the news under wraps from both friends and the media. She said, "We just kind of kept out of restaurants, you know, anywhere. So we have just been on the low." Ronnie, Jenn's ex, knew about the news before she made it public. The two of them have joint legal custody of their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Harley (@jennharley)

The expecting TV star revealed exclusively that her due date is in October. Although the announcement shocked some of Jenn and Joe's followers, the couple maintained they had planned the pregnancy and that they both wanted their kid to be born in October. She said that she became pregnant on the first try. She had a gender reveal in April and opted to wait to tell the world what they were expecting. Also, she's decided on a name for the baby already, and it starts with a "J."

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Quash All Rumors of Split, the Couple Is Still Together

She's pregnant for the third time and claims things are different this time since she's older. She revealed to the US Sun, "It's a huge difference... and it's been a little rough on me. It's not been as easy I feel like as the other two, but I'm hanging in there." According to Jenn, she 'doesn't have energy', "I planned on going to the gym and working out every day and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to do all this stuff. And now everything's been out the window." Furthermore, Jenn noted that she is "heavier" than she was during either of her previous pregnancies. She is now 152 pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Harley (@jennharley)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Collaborates With Bratz for Six Limited-Edition Dolls Featuring Her Iconic Styles

In 2020, after Jenn's two-year on-and-off romance with Ronnie, she started dating Joe. The couple's relationship was not without its share of ups and downs. After Jenn's domestic violence arrest in the summer of 2021, they temporarily split up. The police report states that on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, Jenn and Joseph arrived at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. The talk allegedly shifted to Jenn's drinking habits as the two were having an argument over parking. They were asked to leave by Crazy Horse 3 security when their disagreement became heated. Joseph claims that Jenn began beating him in the back of the head and threw his phone out of the window on the way home. She also pointed a gun at her boyfriend and shouted racial slurs.

She elaborated to the outlet, "There was like some off and on patches. It was hard to work through, but, you know, ever since then we worked through it and made it happen." There are currently no plans for a proposal or wedding. She added, "I haven't been a believer in marriage, really, but I think down the road, that's probably something Joe would wanna do. I'm not one of those girls who's like huge on getting married and having a wedding... if I did, it would be barefoot on the beach." For the time being, Jenn is concentrating on earning her real estate license in Miami, maintaining her current pace of deal-making in Las Vegas.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8803221/jersey-shore-pregnant-jenn-harley-kylie-jenner/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3128916/jersey-shore-jenn-harley-gun-boyfriend-ronnie-ortiz-arrest/

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

Kylie Jenner Addresses Dating Rumors With 'Oldest' BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou: "Wish We Were"