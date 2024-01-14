In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that Jenelle Evans, of Teen Mom 2, fabricated a story about her husband, David Eason, shooting and killing their dog for publicity. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office in Whiteville, North Carolina, has officially closed the investigation, stating that there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations against Eason.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alo Ceballos

Also Read: Here Are Eight Awkward Moments From the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet Mayhem That Made Headlines

The saga began when Evans contacted the police on April 29, claiming that Eason had shot her French bulldog, Nugget, after the dog bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face. However, upon searching for the couple's property on May 13, the police found no blood evidence or any physical proof of an animal being fatally injured. Things took a bizarre turn when Evans, a day after the search, changed her account of the incident.

She informed the police that she no longer wanted the investigation to continue, and shockingly revealed that she had filed the initial animal cruelty report for publicity. The police statement highlights the inconsistency in Evans' narrative, stating, "Jenelle's accounts were inconsistent with her original account of the events," as per ET Online.

Do you even know who Jenelle Evans and David Eason are? Do a quick google search. And YES-we ARE gonna make fun of them. — August Keen Jr (@AugustKeenJr) January 1, 2024

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office declared, "The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated," as per E! News. Consequently, no charges will be filed in this case, bringing an end to the investigation. This revelation puts into question the emotional Instagram post, Evans made on May 1, mourning the alleged death of Nugget. In the post, she expressed deep sorrow, saying, "Nugget... I'm crying every day. You're gone forever and there's no coming back." It now appears that these sentiments were part of a manufactured narrative. Eason, in a now-deleted Instagram post, seemed to confirm his involvement in the dog's alleged death, claiming that Nugget had bitten Ensley. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my life's mission," he wrote.

Also Read: Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Overcoming “Extreme Anxiety and Fear”

The consequences of this fabricated story have been severe for Evans. She lost custody of her children temporarily and was fired from MTV's Teen Mom 2. The reality star, however, regained custody of two of her children earlier this month, according to TMZ. Despite the turmoil, Evans remains steadfast in her relationship with Eason. Responding to a fan on her Instagram Story, she admitted that staying with him after the incident was a hard decision but claimed their relationship has become stronger. "David has completed anger management as well," she revealed.

Also Read: Fans Are Thrilled to See Justin Bieber’s Father Acknowledge His Son in This Way

#teenmom Is CPS Still Investigating Jenelle Evans & David Eason? https://t.co/ftrLW5Cr2S — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) January 7, 2024

This entire episode has not only brought an end to Evans' role on Teen Mom 2 but has also sparked investigations from police, animal control services, and child protective services. The police statement emphasized that the abundance of calls and emails received regarding the case slowed down the investigation and delayed normal daily operations.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Ask a Celebrity Friend to Leave on Her 'Awful' Wedding Day

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans All Set to Launch a New Podcast Yet Again