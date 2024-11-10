Jenelle Evans' 10-Year-Old Son 'Got the Living Cr-p Beat Out of Him' by 'Demonic' Ex: Baby Daddy

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith welcomed their second baby, Kaiser Orion Griffith, on June 30, 2014. Since splitting up in August 2015, the ex-couple has argued multiple times over Kaiser's custody. According to People, the custody agreement states that Evans currently has primary custody of Kaiser, while Griffith sees his kid every other weekend. But now, in a new interview with The US Sun, Griffith expressed fear that his son might have been abused and assaulted by Evans' 'monster' ex-husband, David Eason.

"Kaiser told me David punched him in the face several times," Nathan alleged. He also felt that his ex-girlfriend and her now-estranged husband 'neglected' his child over the years. Apparently, as per the father, Evans' elder son Jace mostly blamed Kaiser for wrongdoings, which led to more purported abuse from Eason.

Nathan revealed that Kaiser claimed that when they were younger, Jace had thrown a rock that struck Ensley in the head. Kaiser, however, was held accountable and punished. The father of two also mentioned that anything involving the reality star's only and youngest daughter, Ensley, would anger Eason. Nathan continued, "If Kaiser did anything [to Ensley]... and this is how sick and demonic this stuff is. Ensley kept on messing with him and hitting him and pinching him, so Kaiser pinched her back."

"Ensley didn't get in trouble, but David supposedly reached around pinched him as hard as he could, and made him bleed on the arm, and he has a scar on his shoulder from him," Nathan added. Moreover, he also claimed that he texted her after Evans pulled 10-year-old Kaiser out of school in Tennessee on his third day and dragged him back to Las Vegas. In the message, Evans was called out for failing to leave their son in Nathan's care.

The dad was also furious that she had permitted Eason to physically and psychologically harm their son and made allegations against her of permanently wrecking his life. Nathan said, "Besides letting that monster put his hands on my son, which makes you a monster because you are allowing all this to happen."

Janelle Evans poses at the Cosmopolitan NY Fashion on February 8, 2019, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bruce Glikas)

More disturbingly, Griffith also believed that his son had an underbite because Eason punched him in the jaw when he was merely two years old: "During that time, I didn't see Kaiser for three months." He added, "We kept on going over to her house trying to pick him up but she kept on denying us, so we think his jaw got broken somehow, and that's why he had an underbite for the longest time."

However, Evans refuted his claims by saying, "Kaiser has an underbite because everyone in my family, my sister had an underbite, and it just needed to be fixed. So that is not true, and also other allegations about abuse, I've been checked out for abuse 70 times." Nathan ended his piece by expressing hope that the media would help spread the word about his son's situation and that he wouldn't become another social threat.