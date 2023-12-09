Farrah Abraham versus Teen Moms. Back in 2018, the 32-year-old declared war against her fellow Teen Mom OG costars on social media. The reality star wrote a scathing message on X, formerly Twitter, and fought back with her contemporaries, continuing the longstanding feud with them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Have Seemingly Caught Kailyn Lowry’s “Lie” About Her Twin Pregnancy in New Photos

Abraham burned all bridges in a tweet. She wrote, "Watching @TeenMom @mtv. I'm so happy I don't welcome any more of @MTV made-up sh-t to help mention the other trash moms feel important. lmao good luck, @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry." Beneath her message, she posted a GIF of herself saying, "Yay!"

This isn't a first for Abraham. Previously, she got into a beef as well. In Teen Mom OG's season 6 reunion, she attacked her costar Portwood and her then-fiance Matt Baier regarding their age difference. The latter took offense and stormed onto the stage to hit the 32-year-old, but security came in. However, she yelled, "Watch your f—— mouth!" per PEOPLE.

Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/DZoD9KB1x7 — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) January 9, 2018

After the incident, Abraham sent a Cease and Desist Letter for Alleged Harassment. The content read, "[Portwood has] been making false and defamatory statements about Ms. Abraham to the media," including the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. It also contained the physical attack during the season 6 reunion.

Also Read: Ryan Edwards of ‘Teen Mom’ Seems Solemn in Recent Mugshot During a Court Appearance After His Arrest

"This behavior has persisted for quite some time now, and it must stop," wrote Abraham's lawyer. "You are hereby directed to cease and desist from any communication or interaction with Ms. Abraham, including defamatory statements made to the media. If this harassment persists, we will be left with no other option but [to] pursue this matter further and file a civil suit for damages," adding, "Please govern yourself accordingly."

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Agitated During a Court Appearance in New Video

Abraham also accused fellow Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell's husband, Tyler Baltierra, of being gay. She began her tweet by cornering her costars, "I'm just happy Amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car." She then alleged, "Tyler's gays still doesn't admit it."

However, instead of hitting back, Baltierra calmly responded, "In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion, and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep." The 25-year-old shares a daughter, Nova, with Lowell. The couple are also biological parents to another daughter, Carly.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

Meanwhile, in 2015, Teen Mom girls- Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Kailyn Lowry poked fun at Abraham during a crazy boozy party in New York City and called her "b—ch," per OK! Magazine. In the Snapchat video, Portwood said, "We be stuntin' on hoes." To this, Lowell toasted, "To Farrah, that f—king hoe b—ch. Amen to that b—ch!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham)

Abraham started a Teen Mom war on social media. She also said, "Thank God I have better things to do than this with my time. #RideMyCoatTails I can't believe Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Kailyn said this about me!"

Before Abraham left the docu-series, she said, "Right now, I know I am making the right choices, and I am here to finish up the filming of the season, and I feel I have done the best I can do in good faith and not lose my work ethic," as per US Weekly. "In the meantime, I am not letting it affect my personal life, which it has been."

More from Inquisitr

Court Gags ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans, Her Husband and Others From Discussing Son Jace’s CPS Case

Kailyn Lowry Faces Fan Fury Over Lying About The Birth Of Her Twins By Posting Confusing Updates