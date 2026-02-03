Jeffrey Epstein’s “Wild” Dinner with Mark Zuckerberg Comes to Light

The largest batch of Epstein files was released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 31, 2026. The files, consisting of about 3 million pages of documents, roughly 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos, shed light on the connections and activities of the late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The documents give insight into Epstein’s close ties with some of the biggest names in the business and political worlds.

The latest billionaire to have his name appear in the files is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who allegedly had dinner with the convicted p—phile. In an email dated August 20, 2015, Epstein wrote to Tom Pritzker, cousin of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, that he had a “wild” dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

When Pritzker asked if he was available, stating, “Are you in NY Aug 27?” he replied, “not sure yet. i had dinner with zuckerberg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild,”

BIG BREAKING 🚨 Mark Zuckerberg is in the Epstein Files. Yes. Zuck is in the files. pic.twitter.com/DuTWl6lCRD — Amoxicillin (@__Amoxicillin_) January 31, 2026

The released files also reveal that Hoffman sent a follow-up email to Zuckerberg and Jeffrey a few days after the dinner with the subject line “intros.” He wrote, “Jeffrey, Zuck, email connections from the Ed Boyden dinner—so that convo can continue.”

Zuckerberg’s name comes up quite a few times in the recently released files. It appears that the late criminal was quite fond of the Meta CEO. In one section, he talks about Mark’s marriage to Priscila Chan, stating, “Can’t believe it and so sad , I could be instead of her.”

Jeffrey Epstein boasted about ‘wild’ dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman in unsealed 2015 email https://t.co/7nVk06fkOz pic.twitter.com/kIgzL13lZs — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2026

In another section, he refers to Arab Spring activists using Facebook for protest and awareness campaigns, joking that Mark Zuckerberg deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution.

Hoffman took to X and said he regretted being associated with the financier. Vanity Fair had previously revealed that Hoffman hosted a dinner party in 2015 in Palo Alto honoring MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Elon Musk reportedly introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein at the event. A Zuckerberg spokesperson released an official statement, saying, “Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.” The spokesperson referred to the same statement when contacted for further comment.

Yes, interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret. I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files – the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable. https://t.co/tOEd31qqsn — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 1, 2026

Elon Musk, however, denies introducing Zuckerberg to the convicted felon, “as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so,” he stated in a conversation with The New York Post. “I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein,”

However, Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson posted on X, “I can confirm we were in St Barth’s at the time specified in the emails, and therefore I believe they are authentic.”