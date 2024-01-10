Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of a comprehensive inquiry into his brother's death, which was determined to be a suicide.

“We need more answers. There hasn’t been much of an investigation at all,” Mark said in his first interview since court filings against Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, were made public on NewsNation's On Balance. Critiquing the preliminary inquiry, Mark pointed out that some questions about critical staff at the hospital were not asked. “The medical personnel, the pathologist — none of them have been questioned, which is highly unusual, especially in high-profile cases,” Mark said.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead in his cell after what seemed to be a suicide. He was awaiting trial on charges that he and Maxwell, who was given a 20-year term for aiding him in abusing teenage girls, were running a child sex trafficking network, per Marca.

Mark was perplexed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr's hasty announcement of suicide, saying the autopsy's pathologist thought the death had more indications of a murder. There is a widely held, but unproven, conspiracy theory that suggests he was silenced before disclosing information regarding the alleged elite society of which he was a prominent member.

Mark also made hints regarding his brother's alleged access to harmful information about powerful people, raising the possibility of foul conduct. “He had dirt on people. In 2016, he said he had dirt on the then-presidential candidates,” Epstein revealed. “Why would Barr be covering this up? Who is he protecting?”

Barr quickly ruled the death to be a suicide, but Mark questioned this, pointing out that the original death certificate said that the cause of death was "pending" additional inquiry. Mark claimed that if there were recognized abnormalities in the case management, it was insufficient to attribute the death to these "screw-ups" alone. “I was appalled. And indeed, the whole department was. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning, and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr previously said.

Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein reveals the real reason his brother stopped hanging with Trump:



“He said that he stopped hanging out with Donald Trump when he realized Trump was a crook."



This comes one day after the unsealed Epstein documents revealed that a… pic.twitter.com/SfFMKiAbCg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 9, 2024

“They were going to appeal the bail decision, and Jeff was putting up a very large bail. His attorneys asked me if I would guarantee his entire bail, essentially doubling it. I agreed,” Mark stated. “We would have been the highest bail in U.S. history at that point in time.”

Mark re-asserted these claims in the Washington Post. "I only want to look at facts, but when we consider the facts available, we get more questions," Mark Epstein told The Washington Post. "There appears to have been no investigation once it was ruled a suicide. They saw no reason to dig deeper. It seems like a cover-up. Why can't I find his pre-hospital care report and why can't I get the 911 call?"

But Mark refused to address the serious allegations against his brother, instead claiming "he was just having a good time," as Jeffrey liked to "have a good time."

