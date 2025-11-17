Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Breaks Silence on Viral ‘Bubba’ Email Mentioning Donald Trump – Says It Wasn’t Bill Clinton

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is addressing the questions that the nation wants to know. Mark spoke up to reveal that the “Bubba” mentioned in his brother’s correspondence is not former President Bill Clinton. Alleged photos of “Trump blowing Bubba” talked about in the mail are all that everyone has spoken about for a few days now.

Mark Epstein has finally responded to the now-viral email exchange with his late brother, which recently turned into a public sensation. The House Oversight Committee released documents from the s– offender’s house that have shed much light on information previously unavailable to the public.

Jeffrey Epstein asked his brother, Mark Epstein, whether Putin has photos of Trump blowing “Bubba,” which is Bill Clinton’s nickname. pic.twitter.com/Ts4Uvq3RaU — Wally Rashid (@wallyrashid) November 13, 2025

Donald Trump’s name appears multiple times in the declassified documents, which have added to the public criticism of the President. One of the emails mentions Epstein talking to his brother, Mark, about a set of photos “blowing Bubba.”

That specific email made headlines as soon as it documents were released, with people assuming that the individual was former President Bill Clinton. Bill, who has been married to Hillary Clinton for 5 decades, is often referred to as Bubba.

Soon, reports were written speculating about a possible s—– encounter occurring between the two men. Mark Epstein spoke to The Advocate to reveal the reality behind the emails that everyone has been trying to crack for days now.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton,” he shared. His spokesperson, Ali Cark, also noted that ‘Bubba’ is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”

Mark said how the email was just a “humorous private exchange between two brothers.” The disgraced financier’s brother noted how the correspondence was not meant for “public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks.”

The email that has become a topic of discussion was sent out in March 2018. In the email, Mark asked his brother to ask Steve Bannon, the President’s former chief strategist, if Putin knew about “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

“You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard,” Mark added in the mail. Trump’s frequent mentions in the documents have drawn more public scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.

BREAKING: President Trump calls on House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein Files. “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,… pic.twitter.com/XwQzCi297R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2025

The 79-year-old has endlessly denied any association with the s– offender, while the emails are now leading the public to think otherwise. He has openly challenged the documents by labelling them as a “hoax” that is being orchestrated by the Democrats.

His administration is firm on maintaining the same in a statement given to People. “Those emails prove literally nothing. Democrats and the mainstream media are desperately trying to use this hoax as a distraction to talk about anything other than the President’s many wins,” Abigail Jackson noted.