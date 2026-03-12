Jeffrey Epstein’s Accountant Spills Secret Payout of Trump Victim

Jeffrey Epstein‘s personal accountant, Richard Kahn, was the latest person to sit in front of the House Oversight Committee during his deposition behind closed doors. On Wednesday, he appeared in front of the panel, where he dropped the bombshell on a payout by the disgraced financier.

Kahn, who worked closely with Epstein for over a decade, revealed that an accuser of Donald Trump was paid out by the Epstein estate. According to the Daily Beast, it was Democratic Virginia lawmaker Suhas Subramanyam who spilled the bombshell revelation from Kahn’s deposition.

Although details were not revealed, the Virginia congressman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A Trump accuser has received $ from the survivor fund managed by Kahn.” However, Subramanyam refrained from providing additional details about who the accuser was or how much they received from the Epstein estate.

My notes from the Richard Kahn deposition. -Kahn mentioned 5 rich and powerful men who paid for Epstein's enterprise: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black -When I asked about heads of state or elected officials with financial ties to… — Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) (@RepSuhas) March 11, 2026

Following Kahn’s two-hour-long deposition on Capitol Hill, the Virginia lawmaker spoke with the reporters outside. He only added a little bit more information, still keeping the details under wraps.

“Another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that,” the Democratic Congressman said. When pressed for details, he only said, “We wanted to confirm that certain accusers had received settlements, and he confirmed that.”

Rather than going into the specifics, Subramanyam said that they would wait for the transcript to be released.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump was accused of s–ually abusing a woman when she was 13 years old. The alleged victim was interviewed by the FBI four times, and the transcripts were initially kept secret by the Justice Department, as per the outlet.

After some details were revealed about the case, it showed that the woman claimed to have been forced into performing a s-xual act on Trump around 1984. She claimed to have been trafficked by Epstein and insisted that Trump was his friend. However, the POTUS himself has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to the Epstein case. He even called the aforementioned accusations “completely baseless.”

On Wednesday, Suhas Subramanyam shared a few more notes from Epstein’s accountant’s deposition. “Kahn mentioned 5 rich and powerful men who paid for Epstein’s enterprise: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black,” he wrote.

Subramanyam added, “When I asked about heads of state elected officials with financial ties to Epstein, Kahn mentioned Ehud Barak.” For those unversed, Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel, is a previously known Epstein associate.

The Congressman noted in his post, “Guys like Kahn enable billionaires like Epstein to get away with crimes the other 99.9% of Americans couldn’t.”

James Comer, the House Oversight Committee Chairman, also provided some minutes from Kahn’s deposition on Wednesday. Speaking with the reporters in the hallway on Capitol Hill, Comer also said that the accountant provided the names of five men who were paying Jeffrey Epstein.

The Kentucky Republican said, “What Kahn said is he was under the impression that Epstein made his money as a tax advisor and a financial planner. So these were the five people who transferred significant sums of money to Epstein.”